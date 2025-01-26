Pictures: India celebrates 76th Republic Day with traditional fervor

India on Sunday January 26, 2025 celebrated its 76th Republic Day with traditional fervor at the same time showcasing its military might and rich diverse culture

India on Sunday January 26, 2025 celebrated its 76th Republic Day with traditional fervor at the same time showcasing its military might and rich diverse culture.

The day started with unfurling of the National Flag at all prime locations of the country. The highlight of this was New Delhi where President of India Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Indian Tricolor followed by Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the Chief Guest at Republic Day Celebrations held at Kartavya Path.

Subianto was also hosted by President Droupadi Murmu later in the day for the 'At Home' function at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path also saw participation of 16 states, Union Territories, and Central Government departments that brought different tableaux to showcase India’s cultural diversity.

In a first, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of “jointness” among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital It displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation on land, in water and air, with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft, and advanced light helicopter.

The 76th Republic Day Sunday January 26, 2025 also coincided with the Platinum Jubilee of the enactment of the country’s Constitution.

Special programs and parades to commemorate the Republic Day were also organised at all state and district headquarters. Besides, cities, towns and tehsils across India also celebrated the R Day with similar enthusiasm.

The Republic Day was also celebrated at all educational institutions of the country. The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) celebrated the occasion with great enthusiasm and joy with the unfurling of the Tricolour by Vice Chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon and the traditional parade by NCC cadets.

Similar programs and events were also organised at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Hyderabad to mark the 76th Republic Day.

Jamia Millia Islamia celebrated the 76th Republic Day by unfurling of the Indian Tricolor followed by traditional parade and special cultural programs based on different themes including "Jamia Ki Kahani" i.e. history of the Jamia, specially the contribution of women in establishing one of India's best universities.

Republic Day is celebrated in India to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

