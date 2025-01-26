MAH MCA CET 2025: Last Date of Registration Extended

MAH MCA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date of online registration for MAH MCA CET 2025 to be held for admission in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) PG course for the year 2025-26.
Online registration for MAH MCA CET 2025 has been started from December 25, 2024 and the last date of application was originally fixed as January 25, 2025.
It has now been extended till January 31, 2025, the Maharashtra CET Cell in a notification released Saturday.
According to the MAH MCA CET 2025 notification, the entrance test will be held in Online Mode at various exam centres within and outside the state on Sunday March 23, 2025.
MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
Candidates should note that MCA CET will be conducted only in the ONLINE mode in multiple sessions if required.
"Candidates shall appear for the CET strictly as per the date and session allotted to them at allotted center. No candidate shall be allowed to appear for test in other than the allotted session", MCA CET 2025 Notification said.
