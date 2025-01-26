MAH MCA CET 2025: Last Date of Registration Extended

Online registration for MAH MCA CET 2025 has been started from December 25, 2024 and the last date of application was originally fixed as January 25, 2025

Sunday January 26, 2025 4:10 PM , ummid.com News Network

MAH MCA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date of online registration for MAH MCA CET 2025 to be held for admission in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) PG course for the year 2025-26.

Online registration for MAH MCA CET 2025 has been started from December 25, 2024 and the last date of application was originally fixed as January 25, 2025.

It has now been extended till January 31, 2025, the Maharashtra CET Cell in a notification released Saturday.

According to the MAH MCA CET 2025 notification, the entrance test will be held in Online Mode at various exam centres within and outside the state on Sunday March 23, 2025.

teps to apply for MAH MCA CET 2025

Click here to go to official website: MAH MCA CET 2025 Registration Website "cetcell.mahacet.org" Click on the link marked with "Click here for New Registration" Read all instructions carefully and click on OK Select Type of Regisration - Aadhaar on Non Aadhaar Fill the Personal Information, Contact Information, Reservation, Bank Account details, Education Details and Details required for MAH MCA CET 2025 Enter and save for future reference an appropriate Password Enter Security Key Click on Register button.

MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.

MCA CET 2025 Important Dates

MCA CET 2025 Notification issued: December 25, 2024 Online Application form filling: December 25, 2024 Last date of application: January 31, 2025 (Extended from Jan 25, 2025) Issue of Hall Ticket (through Candidate login) : Notified later Date for printing your application: Will be announced later Date of Online Exam of MAH MCA CET 2025: Sunday March 23, 2025 Declaration of MAH MCA CET 2025 Result : Notified later

Candidates should note that MCA CET will be conducted only in the ONLINE mode in multiple sessions if required.

"Candidates shall appear for the CET strictly as per the date and session allotted to them at allotted center. No candidate shall be allowed to appear for test in other than the allotted session", MCA CET 2025 Notification said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.