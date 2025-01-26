Two Pakistani students win highest awards at Harvard MUN Dubai

Two Pakistani students have won the highest awards at the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) held in Dubai

Sunday January 26, 2025 9:22 PM , ummid.com News Network

Dubai: Two Pakistani students have won the highest awards at the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) held in Dubai.

Rania Ali and Shehram Wasi have won the Best Delegate awards in recognition of their performance in different field.

HMUN is the oldest, largest, and most-prestigious high school Model United Nations conference, attended by 3000+ delegates and staffed by 150+ Harvard students.

The Harvard MUN Dubai was held from January 10 to 13, 2025. Ruqayya Alblooshi, Executive Director for International Relations at the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, was the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of the event.

The conference brought together 1,000 delegates from over 35 countries, showcasing their diplomacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills on an international stage.

Rania Ali’s exceptional performance in diplomacy and critical thinking and her extraordinary abilities earned her the top award, according to Geo TV.

“It is an honour for me to represent Pakistan on a global platform,” she said, expressing her pride in presenting a positive image of her country to the world.

“I am proud that I presented a positive image of my country to the world,” she added.

Wasi won the best delegate award for representing Libya in the Special Political and Decolonization Committee.

Shehram Wasi, a student from Lahore, is also the youngest to win the prestigious award. He is the son of popular Pakistani poet, television host and writer Wasi Shah.

A week before winning the Best Delegate award at HMUN Dubai, Shehram had won the similar recognition at LUMUN.

LUMUN is Pakistan’s largest MUN, hosted by the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.