'Threat to our existence': Palestinians slam Trump's 'clean out' Gaza plan

Resistance Groups Sunday January 26, 2025 fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion of 'forceful displacement' of Palestinians from Gaza

Monday January 27, 2025 12:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

Gaza: Resistance Groups Sunday fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion of 'forceful displacement' of Palestinians from Gaza.

In a strongly worded rebuttal Sunday, Hamas and Islamic Jihad said any such plan is threat to the very existence of the Palestinian people.

In a suggestion aimed at achieving what the Israeli Occupation Forces could not achieve despite killing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, Trump asked Jordan and Egypt to allow Palestinians in Gaza to re-locate in their countries.

"I told him [King Abdullah] that I'd like you to take on more because Gaza is a mess, a real mess," Trump said.

"I'd like Jordan to take people, and I'd like Egypt to take people. I’ll talk to Gen. Al-Sisi tomorrow. You're talking about a million and a half people. We just clean out that whole thing”, the maverick U.S. President said while talking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Miami.

'Ethnic Cleansing'

The proposal was rejected by Palestinians with the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) saying it would violate its “red lines”, while Gaza residents, who firmly held their ground despite facing genocide and massacre aimed at forcesful displacement in the last 15 months, insisted they would remain in the coastal enclave.

“We emphasise that the Palestinian people will never abandon their land or their holy sites, and we will not allow the repetition of the catastrophes (Nakba) of 1948 and 1967. Our people will remain steadfast and will not leave their homeland,” the PA said in a statement released Sunday.

The PA urged Trump to sustain the Gaza ceasefire agreement, ensure full withdrawal of Israeli forces, establish the PA as the governing body in the enclave, and advance efforts towards the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Elham al-Shabli, a Palestinian citizen, while rejecting Trump's proposal said, “If we wanted to leave, we would have done that a long time ago. The genocidal war they are waging will achieve nothing against the Palestinians and we will remain despite what happens."

Talking to Al Jazeera from Nuseirat in central Gaza, another Palestinian citizen Nafiz Halawa said they will never accept such proposal.

“The weak might leave because of the suffering they have endured, but the idea of us leaving our country is absolutely impossible", he said.

Also Read: The Wider Goal of Israel in Gaza

Hamas, which recently entered into an uneasy ceasefire with Israel, rejected the idea. Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, told AFP that Palestinians would "foil such projects", as they have done to similar plans "for displacement and alternative homelands over the decades".

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), which has been fighting alongside Hamas in Gaza for over 15 months, called Trump’s comments an encouragement of “war crimes”.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also said the country’s “rejection of displacement is fixed and unchangeable”.

He also said that Amman will look forward to working with the Trump administration in advancing efforts toward recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.