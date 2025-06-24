Muharram 2025 Moon Sighting Wednesday

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Oman, and other countries in the Arab and Middle East, including Iran, are gearing up for the New Moon of the month of Muharram 1447 H Wednesday June 25, 2025

Tuesday June 24, 2025 12:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

Muharram 2025 Moon: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Oman, and other countries in the Arab and Middle East, including Iran, are gearing up for the New Moon of the month of Muharram 1447 H Wednesday June 25, 2025.

Sighting of the Muharram Moon will decide two significant events of the Islamic Calendar. They are:

Beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH Date and Time of Ashura 2025

The Islamic New Year begins on first of Muharram whereas Youm e Ashura is observed on the 10th Day of the Holy Month.

Accordingly, if the Muharram Moon is sighted on Wednesday June 25, 2025, which corresponds to 29th Dhu al Hijjah 1446 AH, then the Islamic New Year 1447 H will begin on Thursday June 26, 205.

And, Youm e Ashura, Ashura Day, will be observed on Saturday July 05, 2025.

The Saudi Supreme Court will officially confirm the sighting of the Moharram Moon after Maghrib prayers Wednesday.

Second Option

If the Muharram Moon is not sighted on Wednesday, then Thursday June 26, 2025 will be counted as 30th Dhu al Hijjah 1446 AH, and the Muharram al Haram will begin on Friday June 27, 2025.

In such a case, Ashura 1447H will be observed on Sunday July 06, 2025.

Sighting of the New Moon or Crescent on the 29th of the ongoing month to decide the beginning of a New Month is Sunnah and Tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

This makes the Islamic Calendar lunar based.

The Islamic Calendar introduced and adopted some 1,446 years ago, is part and partial of the calendars in every Muslim household as it takes track of key events like Ramadan, Eid al Fitr, Eid al Adha, Ashura etc.

Youm e Ahsura coincides with 10th of Muharram. This is the day when Prophet Moses (Peace be upon him) was liberated from Pharaoh. The day is also remembered for the Sahadah of Hadhrat Hussain (R. A.) - the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Meanwhile, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will sight the Muharram 1447 AH Moon on Thursday June 26, 2025, which is 29th of Dhu al Hijjah 1446H in these countries, and confirm the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 H.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.