JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Today: Steps, Link to Check

Candidates can check JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Seat Allocation result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 05:00 pm today

Wednesday June 25, 2025 1:14 AM , ummid.com News Network

JoSAA 2025 Seat Allocation Round 2: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2025 score is set to display on its official website josaa.nic.in Seat Allocation 2, also called as Seat Allotment Round 2, today i.e. Wednesday June 25, 2025.

Candidates can check JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Seat Allocation result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 05:00 pm today using the steps and direct link given below.

"Display of Seat Allocation-2 will be on June 25, 2025 at 17:00", the JoSAA 2025 schedule says.

JoSAA 2025 Seat Allocation 2

Go to JoSAA 2025 website: " josaa.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "Round 2 Seat Allotment" on the home page under Candidate Activity Board.

Log in using JEE Main 2025 Roll Number and Password.

Click on the given link to check seat allotted to you as per your choices.

If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE Advanced 2025 password instead of JEE Main credentials.

Candidates should also note that there is a separate link to print locked choices, and it has already been made active on the home page.

JoSAA Round 2 Reporting

Candidates should also note that Second round reporting for Document Verification and Seat Acceptance is from June 25 to 29, 2025 - both days included from morning 10:00 to 05:00 pm

"Last day to pay fees is June 29 and last date and time to respond to query (Round 2) is by 05:00 pm July 01, 2025", it said.

JoSAA had published on June 09, 2025 First Round of Mock Seat Allotment whereas it published on June 11, 2025 the Mock Seat Allocation 2 on its official website.

JoSAA 2025 Seat Allotment Round 3

Candidates should note that Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 3 Seat Allocation result on July 02, Round 4 result on July 06, Round 5 result on July 11 and Round 6 result on July 16.

"The result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2025 counselling will be published on July 16, 2025", as per the JoSAA revised schedule 2025.

Candidates should note that JoSAA Round 2 result was supposed to be released on June 21, 2025. It was however delayed after the last date of Round 1 reporting was extended till June 22, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 Important Dates

JoSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 03, 2025

Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 08, 2025, 17:00 IST: June 09, 2025

Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 10, 2025, 17:00 IST: June 11, 2025

Last date of JoSAA registration and choice filling: June 12, 2025

Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 14, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): June 14 to 22, 2025

Seat Allocation (Round 2): June 25, 2025

Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2): June 25 to 29, 2025

Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 02, 2025

Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 06, 2025

Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 11, 2025

Seat Allocation (Round 6): July 16, 2025

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is conducting JoSAA counselling after the JEE Advanced 2025 result which is declared on June 02, 2025 .

Candidates who have appeared in JEE Advanced 2025 can check the opening and closing ranks of the previous years to better understand the cut off.

