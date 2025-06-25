Kaaba to get new Kiswa on 1st day of Islamic New Year 1447

The General Presidency for the Affairs of The Two Holy Mosque has announced to adorn Holy Kaaba with a new covering, Kiswa, at the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH

Wednesday June 25, 2025 12:00 PM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah al Mukarramah: The General Presidency for the Affairs of The Two Holy Mosque has announced to adorn Holy Kaaba with a new covering, Kiswa, at the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH.

The process of changing the Kiswa follows the completion of its manufacturing stages at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa in Umm Al-Joud.

Kiswa Production Stages

The production took approximately 11 months and involved seven precise stages: water desalination, washing, weaving, printing, embroidery, assembly, and final inspection, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

These Kiswa production stages included:

Preparing special water with precise standards for washing

Dyeing raw silk in the distinctive black color

Weaving both patterned and plain fabrics for the Kiswa and its lining

Printing Qur’anic verses with geometric precision on the fabric

Assembling and sewing the parts

Fixing the gilded elements

Embroidering the verses with high-quality silver and gold threads.

The process concluded with a thorough inspection to ensure the highest quality standards before installation. These stages reflect the great effort and high level of craftsmanship involved in producing this unique Kiswa.

Kiswa Changing Ceremony

The Kiswa is transported from the King Abdulaziz Complex to the Grand Mosque in a dedicated trailer. The gilded parts of the old Kiswa will be removed after Asr prayer on Wednesday, Dhu Al-Hijjah 29, 1446 AH, which corresponds to June 25, 2025.

The official Kiswa replacement ceremony inside the Grand Mosque is scheduled to begin early Thursday, the first of Muharram, 1447 AH.

The new Kiswa consists of 47 pieces of embroidered black silk, bearing 68 Qur’anic verses in silver threads plated with 24-karat gold. The total weight of the Kiswa is approximately 1,415 kilograms.

The Kiswa of the Holy Kaaba embodies the Kingdom’s utmost care for the Two Holy Mosques and its commitment to renewing this sacred covering in a manner that reflects its spiritual significance and sanctity in the hearts of Muslims around the world.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, UAE and other countries in the Muslim world are gearing up for the New Moon of Muharram al Haram 1447 AH.

The final date of the start of the Islamic New Year 1447H will be announced after sighting of the Muhramm Moon today evening .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.