Muslim World Rings into Islamic New Year 1447 as Muharram Moon Sighted: Live

Thursday June 26, 2025 11:36 PM , ummid.com News Network

Muharram 2025 Moon Sighting Live Updates: The Muslim World rang into New Islamic Year 1447 AH as the New Moon of Muharram sighted across the globe.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Morocco and other Arab countries have announced the start of the New Islamic Year 1447, also called the Hijri New Year, from Thursday.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Iran and UK announced the start of the Islamic New Year 1447 Hijri from Friday. The USA, Canada and other Western countries started the Islamic New Year with their brothern in the Arab world.

But, the Moon-Sighting Committee of the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America announced that Friday, June 27th, 2025, will be the first day of Muharram, 1447 A.H. for the entire region of North America.

Simultaneously, the Holy Kaba was adorned with new covering, Kiswa, with the start of the New Islamic Year Thursday.

Thursday June 26, 2025 22:00 PM: The New Moon of the month of Muharram, 1447 H is sighted in different parts of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Accordingly, Friday June 27, 2025 will be the first day of Muharram and the Islamic New Year 1447 AH. Youm e Ashura will be observed on July 06, 2025", Jamiat Ulema e Hind said in a statement.

Similar statement has also been issued by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Commitee Pakistan and National Moon Sighting Committee Bangladesh.

"The first of Muharram 1447 Hijri will fall on June 27 (Friday), thereby meaning that Youm-e-Ashura (10th Muharram) will be observed on July 6", the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Commitee Pakistan said.

Thursday June 26, 2025 06:30 PM:The Ruyat e Hilal and Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries are set to confirm the exact date of 1st Muharram 1447 H which will eventually decide the start of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH in these countries.

The Moon or Muharram chand announcement by Bangladesh is expected any moment.

Muharram Moon announcement in Bangladesh will be followed by India with Pakistan announcing Muharram start date in the last - all in a span of 30 minutes each.

Thursday June 26, 2025 03:30 PM: The Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques replaced the Kiswa of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah after Isha Prayers on 1st Muharram 1447.

The Kiswah arrived in Masjid Al Haram. pic.twitter.com/PjASOFmQMd — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) June 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Wifaqul Ulama UK said the Islamic New Year 1447 AH in the United Kingdom will begin on Friday June 27, 2025.

"Therefore, the Islamic month of Dhū al-Hijjah will complete 30 days. Muḥarram will begin after Maghrib on Thursday 26th June 2025. The first day of Muḥarram in Britain will be Friday 27th June 2025", it said.

On the other hand, the Ruyat e Hilal and Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will confirm the first day of the Islamic New Year 2025 today evening.

Thursday June 26, 2025 09:30 AM: The Ruyat e Hilal and Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will confirm today i.e. Thursday June 26, 2025 the sighting of Muharram 1447 H Moon.

Imrate Shariyah of Jamiat Ulema Hind will meet in New Delhi whereas the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad, Pakistan today on Thursday to sight the crescent of Muharramul Haram 1447 Hijri.

A similar meeting will also be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The regional moon sighting committees in Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Patna, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore and other parts of India, and Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar in Pakistan will also be held today after Maghrib prayers.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab states have announced the start of the Islamic New Year 1447 from Thursday June 26 and Ashura Day on Saturday July 05, 2025.



Wednesday June 25, 2025 08:00 PM: Saudi Arabia has confirmed sighting the New Moon of Muharram al Haram 1447 Wednesday June 25, 2025.

Accordingly, the Islamic New Year 1447 AH will begin from Thursday June 26, 2025, the Kingdom said.

"The Moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia today which means the month of Dhul Hijjah will be 29 Days. The 1st of Muharram 1447 has commenced after Maghrib on Wednesday 25th June 2025", Saudi Arabia said.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq normally go with Saudi Arabia. Accrodingly, Thursday June 26, 2025 will be 1st Muharram 1447 H in these countries too.

However, Oman said the New Moon is not sighted in the country. Hence, Friday June 27, 2025 will be 1st Muharram in Oman.

"Friday will be the first day of Muharram 1447 AH, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year as the crescent moon was not sighted today", Oman News Agency said.

Wifaqul Ulama UK has asked Muslims in London and elsewhere to sight the Muharram Moon today evening.

"Muḥarram 1447 Wifaqul Ulama urges Muslims in Britain to attempt to sight the Moon for Muḥarram 1447 on the evening of Wednesday 25th June 2025", the organisation said.

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will sight the Muharram Moon on Thursday June 26, 2025.

Wednesday June 25, 2025 07:30 PM: The Saudi Supreme Court and Moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Iran and other Muslim countries are set to confirm the sighting of Muharram Moon any moment.

The Maghrib prayers in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states is over, and the meeting to confirm Muharram sighting is underway.

Meanwhile, the General Presidency for the Affairs of The Two Holy Mosques said Holy Kaaba will be adorned with new Kiswah on Thursday June 26, 2025 with the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 H.

Wednesday June 25, 2025 04:30 PM: The Saudi Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, and Moon sighting committees and religious authorities in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Iran and other Muslim states will sit today i.e. Wednesday June 25, 2025 after Maghrib Salah (around 07:15 PM Makkah Time) to confirm the Muharram Moon Sighting Report if any.

An official announcement regarding the start of the New Islamic Year 1447 H and beginning of the new month, Muharram, will accordingly follow soon.



Wednesday June 25, 2025 09:30 AM: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia, and religious authorities in the United Arab Emirate, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Iran and other Muslim states are preparing to sight the New Moon of the Holy month of Muharram al Haram today i.e. Wednesday 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH corresponding to June 25, 2025.

The sighting of the New Moon today will end the current Islamic Year 1446 AH and decide the first day of the Islamic Hijri Calendar, also known as Islamic New Year day, 1447 AH.

"Anyone sighting the new moon today i.e. Wednesday June 25, 2025 - by naked eye or the telescope, is requested to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center", Muharram 2025 (Muharram 1447 AH) Moon sighting appeals issued in the respective countries said.

Islamic New Year 1447

Muharram al Haram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. If the new moon is sighted today then the Islamic New Year 2025, Islamic New Year 1447 Hijrah will begin from Thursday June 26, 2025.

If the new moon is not sighted today then Thursday June 26 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH and the month of Muharram, and the Islamic New Year 1447 AH, will start from Friday June 27, 2025.

This is because the Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. A new month under this system starts with sighting of the moon on 29th of the ongoing month. If moon, crescent, is sighted on 29th day, new month begins from the next day, else the next day is counted as the 30th day and the new month begins a day later.

Ashura 2025 Date

Accordingly, Youm e Ashura, which is observed on 10th of Muharram will be on Saturday July 05, 2025 if the New Moon is sighted today and the Islamic New Year 2025 begins on Thursday June 26, 2025. Else, Ashura will be observed on Sunday July 06, 2025.

Meanwhile, Muslims in the United States, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea and in other countries will also decide today the start date of Islamic New Year 1447 H.

Muslims in Singapore, New Zealand, UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will however decide tomorrow i.e. Thursday June 26, 2025 the first day of Muharram 2025 and beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH.

Islamic New Year 2025 Holiday

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Arab countries have announced the Islamic New Year 2025 (Muharram 1447 AH) holiday from Friday June 27 to 29, 2025.

Private and public sector workers will enjoy an extended 3-day long weekend between Friday June 27 and Sunday June 29, 2025, the UAE officials said.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) revealed that Friday June 27 will be the official Islamic New Year holiday for private sector workers.

And the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also revealed that Friday June 27 will be the official holiday for government workers.

The Sultanate of Oman has announced a public holiday and a three-day weekend for the public sector to celebrate the Hijiri (Islamic New Year).

According to a statement by the Oman News Agency, the country has declared a holiday on Sunday, June 29, 2025, for both the public and private sectors to mark the beginning of the new Islamic calendar year.

“Sunday, June 29, 2025, is an official holiday for employees of the public and private sectors on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary and the advent of the new Hijri year 1447 AH.”

Those living in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait meanwhile should note that though the two countries mark Islamic New Year eve as an important date, it has not been declared as holiday in the three countries so far.

Meanwhile, Muslims in Bahrain, Jordan, and other countries in the Middle East are also waiting for an official communique regarding Islamic New Year holiday.

