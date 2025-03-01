Watch: NEOM unfolds life in The LINE

Denis Hickey, Chief Development Officer of NEOM, shared with the world new details on how The LINE will operate as a fully integrated, high-density, car-free city, emphasizing its livability, transport network, and groundbreaking design.

NEOM shared a video of Hickey's session about THE LINE at Davos, where he provided a clearer, more immersive vision of daily life inside the city, detailing how residents will experience an urban environment unlike anything built before.

For the first time, Hickey expanded on what it will be like to live inside The LINE . Instead of sprawling streets and neighborhoods, the city will operate as a three-dimensional vertical metropolis, built with modular sections stacked in a linear format.

“Everything you need will be within a five-minute walk,” Hickey said. “You will step outside your home and immediately have access to schools, restaurants, workspaces, hospitals, and entertainment—without needing a car, ever. This isn’t just about making a city compact. It’s about designing a place that prioritizes human well-being over congestion.”

The city’s 500-meter height will remain consistent across its entire length, creating a canyon-like structure where residents will move vertically and horizontally with ease.

“This is not a single building — it is an entire city, with its own grid system,” Hickey explained.

