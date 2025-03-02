CUET UG 2025: Registration starts, Last date March 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG through its official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the CUET 2025 Notification, the online registration and application form submission started on March 01, 2025. The last date of application is March 22, 2025.

About CUET

Introduced in 2022 , the CUET (UG) provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) in CUET (UG)- 2025 across the Country.

"The CUET (UG) 2025 will be conducted from 08 May 2025 to 01 June 2025 (Tentative) in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the Academic Session 2025-26", the NTA said.

The CUET (UG) - 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"Candidates are requested to check the Information Bulletin of CUET (UG) – 2025 available on NTA website", the NTA said.

Steps to apply for CUET 2025

Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the link marked as "Registration for CUET (UG) 2025 is Live"

On the new page, click on CUET UG 2025 Registration

Click on "New Registration" and fill the application form

Pay the exam fee and download and download confirmation page

CUET 2025 Important Dates

Online application start date: March 01, 2025

Last date of application: March 22, 2025 till 11:50 PM

Last date of payment of fees: March 23, 2025 till 11:50 PM

Announcement of the City of Examination: To be announced later

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be announced later

Date of Examination: From 08 May 2025 to 01 June 2025 (Tentative)

Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys: To be announced later

Declaration of CUET 2025 Result on the NTA website: To be announced later

Candidates should note that exam fees can be paid in online mode using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

"Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents' / guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e- mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only", the NTA said.

Candidates should also note that CUET application fee varies depending on the number of subjects selected and the candidate's category.

Applicants are hence advised to review the eligibility criteria and university-specific requirements before submitting their forms.

