KVS Admission 2025-26: Trial Portal Launched, Admission to Start Soon

Sunday March 2, 2025 7:35 PM , ummid.com News Network

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to start soon on its website 'kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in' the KV Admission 2025 for Classes 1 and Class 2 to above.

Ahead of starting the KV Admission for the year 2025-26, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has launched a Trial Portal or Testing Portal for testing purpose.

At the same time, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has warned parents not to register using the testing portal.

"This is a testing Portal. Please do not register in this portal", the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said.

Parents and aspiring students should note that kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in is "exclusively for applying for admission to Bal Vatika 3 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2025-2026".

Once the admission starts, the Online Registration Process will be done through and Application Form will be available for download on this website only, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

KVS Admission Schedule

The KVS admission last year was started on April 01, 2024. The last date of application was April 15, 2024. The first list for KV admission was published on April 19, 2024.

Since the KV Sangathan has launched a trial portal, KVS Admission 2025-26 should start any time soon.

Parents and aspiring candidates can keep visiting 'kvsangathan.nic.in' for KVS Admission 2025 Schedule and Notification.

Once admission process is started, enrollments in as many as 1,256 KV schools spread across India are undertaken through the official portal.

Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (An Autonomous Body under the Ministry of Education , Govt. of India) has also issued an advisory about "fake websites" saying it does not have any connection with the websites running with the names "kvsadmission.in" and "kvsangathan.in".

