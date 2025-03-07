Infant Muslim girl killed in Rajasthan Police search operation

Friday March 7, 2025, Syed Ali Mujtaba

Alwar (Rajasthan): Disturbing news from Raghunathgarh Village, Alwar, Rajasthan has come to light, where a one-month-old girl child Alisha was brutally killed by police in a home search raid on March 2, 2025.

The incident occurred when a group of policemen forcefully broke down the outer wall of Imran’s modest home and when his wife Razia opened the door she was manhandled and dragged outside the house by the male policemen.

The men in uniform wearing boots climbed on the bed and jumped over it where the infant child Alisha was sleeping crushing her to death immediately.

The police acted without a warrant or prior notice to the accused Imran, a daily wage laborer who had no criminal record.

CPI (M) demands action

A delegation from the CPI (M) visited the family which included Brinda Karat, Kishan Parikh, Sumitra Chopra, and others. The CPI(M) delegation expressed solidarity with the grieving family and assured them of full support.

“This horrific act highlights the vulnerability of poor and marginalized Muslim families who are persecuted by anti-Muslim forces in the BJP-ruled state,” said the press release issued by the delegation.

“The CPI(M) condemns this heinous act and calls for justice to be served swiftly and impartially,” it added.

The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a journalist.

