Itikaf 2025 at Haramain: Registration Steps

Online Registration for the prospective worshipers intending to perform Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid e Nabawi in Ramadan 2025 has started. Here are steps to follow and direct link

Wednesday March 5, 2025 1:30 AM , ummid.com News Network

[The General Presidency will reserve and earmark specific area of the two holy mosques for Itikaf. (File image)]

Itikaf at The Two Holy Mosques: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has started from today i.e. Wednesday Ramadan 05, 1446 AH corresponding to March 05, 2025, online registration for the prospective worshipers intending to perform Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid e Nabawi.

Itikaf Registration 2025

The registration for Itikaf is online and the pilgrims are required to download the app and fill up the online form.

Itikaf registration for the Makkah Haram and Masjid e Nabawi is same. The pilgrims need to select their mosque preference while filling up the online form.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will start issuing permits for those registered through its official website, and that will be in line with the specific conditions and set criteria.

Itikaf will begin on 20th Ramadan 1446AH, corresponding to March 20, and will continue until Ramadan 30.

What is Itikaf?

Itikaf is an Islamic practice consisting of a period of spiritual retreat in a mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan. It is the Sunnah (Tradition) of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Itikaf can be offered during the Holy Month of Fasting at any mosque in the world. However, the worship at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid Nabawi has special rewards as is the case with Umrah offered during Ramadan .

The Prophet (pbuh) encouraged those who perform Itikaf to spend their time reciting Qur’an, performing prayers and seeking blessings from the Almighty Allah.

The General Presidency will reserve and earmark specific area of the two holy mosques for Itikaf.

The worshipers are advised to bring in only a prayer rug, light bed sheet, pillow and two pieces of ihram dress.

Registration Steps

Follow the steps given below to register if you wish to perform either at the Grand Mosque in Makkah or The Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

Download and Install “زائرون” app on your smartphone. Visit this link for for Android, and follow this link for iPhone (iOS).

for for Android, and follow this for iPhone (iOS). After downloading the app, create your account. You will need to provide your visa number during the account creation process.

Registration for Itikaf in Masjid al-Haram opens during specific hours in Ramadan. It’s crucial to monitor the opening time closely, as registration slots fill up rapidly.

Within the application, navigate to the “My Services” section. Look for the option related to Itikaf Services.

Re-check every detail you entered before clicking on Submit button.

After submitting your application, wait for confirmation. If your application is successful, you’ll receive confirmation within the application.

Upon reaching Makkah, visit the designated counter in the middle of Ramadan to collect your Itikaf card. This card is primarily for accessing lockers, which are limited in number.

Pilgrims should note that the Itikaf registration will end when the number of slots allotted for the ritual is complete.

