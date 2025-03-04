Launched: AI powered Quran learning platform in 10 languages

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, has launched an Artificial Intelligence-powered project in Makkah, Al-Maqraa, which offers learning of Quran in 10 different languages

Tuesday March 4, 2025 8:01 PM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah: The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, has launched an Artificial Intelligence-powered project in Makkah, Al-Maqraa, which offers learning of Quran in 10 different languages.

Available online globally, the AI powered Al Maqraa, an international Quranic education platform, was launched by Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais - the President of the General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques, in Makkah.

Quran Courses

The platform provides Quran recitation, Tajweed (proper pronunciation), and Memorization courses under the supervision of qualified teachers, Arab News reported citing Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"Al-Maqraa utilizes cutting-edge technology, allowing learners to correct their recitation, master Tajweed, complete memorization, and engage in post-memorization review in ten languages inculding Arabic, English, Urdu, Indonesian, Malay, and Hausa", the SPA said

"Participants can obtain licenses with continuous Sanad (chain of narration) from certified teachers in the ten well-known Qur'anic readings", the official news agency of the Kingdom said.

Ramadan Gift

The project includes a Shariah-compliant administrative system for monitoring Qur’anic study circles, detailed analytical reports, stimulating learning environment, flexible enrollment, and an accredited certification system.

The project aims to instill Islamic values in the minds of Qur’an students at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the SPA reported.

Sheikh Dr. Al-Sudais emphasized that Al-Maqraa is an international Quranic education platform that combines authenticity, modern methods, rigorous methodology, and AI technology.

“This inauguration is a Ramadan gift from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to all Muslims and visitors to the Grand Mosque of Makkah,” said Al-Sudais.

Al-Maqraa platform, one of the presidency's most significant strategic enrichment initiatives, embodies the Prophet's teaching, "The best among you (Muslims) are those who learn the Quran and teach it."

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.