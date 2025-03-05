China warns U.S. after Trump’s rhetoric in Congress

Washington: Reacting strongly to Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff charge, China warned the United States of stern response saying Beijing is ready for all types of war that Washington wishes to engage in.

"If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end," the Chinese Embassy in U.S. said on its official X handle posted.

The Chinese Embassy was responding to Trump's explosive remarks in a joint session at Congress.

Trump’s rhetoric in U.S. Congress

While addressing the joint session of the Congress, Trump said other countries have used tariffs against the US for decades, now “it's our turn to use the same against those other countries.”

In his address to the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress Tuesday - his first after taking oath of office as U.S. President , Trump said that the the reciprocal tariffs will commence April 2.

“We are just getting started,” Trump said in his first major address to the Congress.

Trump's adrress Tuesday was the longest address to a joint session of Congress. He spoke for more than an hour and 40 minutes, breaking the previous record set by President Bill Clinton, at 1 hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds.

“…. the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada, have you heard of them? And countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them.

“It's very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%. China's average tariff on our products is twice what we charge them. And South Korea's average tariff is four times higher," he said.

At the same time, Trump admitted that the U.S. Economy will see some “disturbance” from tariffs.

"There'll be a little disturbance, but not much", Trump said.

“Tariffs are not just about protecting American jobs. They’re about protecting the soul of our country,” he added.

