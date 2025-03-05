Arab Summit adopts Egyptian Gaza rebuilding plan; US, Israel fume

Egypt on Tuesday February 04, 2025 presented the Gaza reconstruction plan which was approved by Arab leaders, but at the same time left the United States and its stooch Israel fuming

Wednesday March 5, 2025 3:00 PM , ummid.com News Network

Cairo: Egypt on Tuesday February 04, 2025 presented the Gaza reconstruction plan which was approved by Arab leaders, but at the same time left the United States and its stooch Israel fuming.

Egypt presented the Gaza rebuilding plan hours before the Arab Summit on Tuesday. An Arab summit draft communiqué later on adopted the Egyptian plan.

The Arab leaders also called on the international community and financial institutions to provide support for the plan quickly.

Egypt’s Gaza Vision

Egypt has yet to release the full proposal but some details have emerged Tuesday ahead of the summit.

The Arab counterproposal consists of three phases to be implemented over five years to fully rebuild Gaza.

The first phase, which will take two years, will cost $20 billion. This phase includes the building of 200,000 housing units in the strip.

The plan also states that early recovery will take six months, and will consist of removing ruble and installing temporary housing.

The second phase, which should take two and a half years, will include the building of another 200,000 housing units and an airport in Gaza.

The overall building process shall take five years, and the total cost of reconstruction is estimated at $53 billion.

Under the Egyptian plan, a Governance Assistance Mission would replace the Hamas-run government in Gaza for an unspecified interim period and would be responsible for humanitarian aid and for kick-starting reconstruction of the enclave, which has been devastated by the war.

Egypt and Jordan will train Palestinian police personnel in preparation for deployment in the strip.

The plan will also demand that Israel stops all settlement activities, annexation of lands and demolition of Palestinian homes.

It will also address the issue of factional weapons through a clear framework and credible political process.

U.S., Israel Fume

The United States and Israel rejected the Egyptian plan as in it aims to sabotage their vested interest and sinister agenda.

What irked the U.S. and Israel the most is that the Egyptian five-year $53bn plan to rebuild Gaza does not talk about displacing Palestinians.

This is in total contrast to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to “take over” the coastal enclave forcibly displacing the Palestinians from their home land.

Israel, which is maintaining a blockade on all food, medicine and aid into Gaza, slammed the proposal, while the White House said Trump stands by his " vision for the Strip " which has already been rejected by the world.

“The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance.

“President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region”, Brian Hughes, the spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said.

Meanwhile, Hamas welcomed the proposal saying it appreciates the Egypt-led proposal. Hamas also welcomed the call to hold legislative and presidential elections as soon as possible.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.