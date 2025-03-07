Jeddah's Floating Mosque is a modern Islamic architectural masterpiece

Friday March 7, 2025 7:54 PM , Aniqua Sabahat Faizee

Jeddah: Thinking about Saudi Arabia the first thing which comes into minds is The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the next is Masjid Nabawi, The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Munawwerah.

Besides their stature, The Two Holy Mosques are also masterpieces of modern Islamic architecture. However, the Kingdom has other mosques that are also architectural marvels.

One such architectural marvel is Al-Rahma Mosque, a celebrated architectural gem in Jeddah.

Al-Rahma Mosque is renowned for its stunning Red Sea views and scenic allure, attracting both local and international visitors.

Built in 1985 on a 2,400-square-meter site, Al-Rahma Mosque, also known as the Floating Mosque or Fatima Al Zahra Mosque, is the world's first mosque built on the sea's surface.

The mosque accommodates 2,300 worshippers, including 500 women in a suspended wooden prayer area, and offers full-service amenities.

Seamlessly blending Islamic tradition with modern design, Al-Rahma Mosque is a captivating architectural gem.

A central dome, supported by eight intricately decorated columns and encircled by 52 domes, stands as its centerpiece.

External umbrellas offer shade, and a prominent minaret symbolizes its Islamic character.

Interior walls feature Quranic inscriptions in various calligraphic styles, and 56 stained glass windows bathe the space in spiritual light.

Al-Rahma Mosque, with its serene Red Sea views, is a photographer's dream, especially at sunrise or sunset when the sky's colors paint the water, showcasing Jeddah's modern Islamic architectural brilliance.

(With inputs from Saudi Press Agency)

