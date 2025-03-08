Himachal 12th English board 2025 cancelled after paper leak reports

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has cancelled the 12th Inter English language exam 2025 after reports of paper leak

Saturday March 8, 2025 2:37 PM , ummid.com News Network

HPBOSE 12th Board Exam 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has cancelled the 12th Inter English language exam 2025 after reports of paper leak.

The board however said it received an anonymous complaint on March 7 alleging that the Class 12 English question paper had been opened before the scheduled date and time.

The board quickly investigated the matter and verified the claim using video evidence from the “ExamMitra App,” a new monitoring system, news agency PTI reported.

The investigation found that teachers at Government Senior Secondary School, Chowari, in District Chamba "mistakenly" opened the Class 12 English question paper instead of the Class 10 paper

The Class 10 English exam was to be held on March 7, 2025.

The new exam date of the 12th English paper has not been announced yet.

HPBOSE Board Exam 2025 Time Table

The 12th Inter exam in Himachal Pradesh started on March 04, 2025 with Economic as first paper. The exam will continue till March 29, 2025.

HPBOSE Class 10 Matric or Secondary exam 2025 also started on March 04. It will however end on March 24, 2025.

In 2024, HPBOSE Class 10 exam was held from March 02 to 21, 2024. The result was announced on May 07, 2024.

HPBOSE Class 12th exam in 2024 was held from March 1 to March 28, 2024. The result was declared on April 29, 2024.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.