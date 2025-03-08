Israeli Tourist, Her Guide Raped in Karnataka

An Israeli tourist and her guide, a local woman, have been raped near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka.

Saturday March 8, 2025 3:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Image for representation]

Bangalore: An Israeli tourist and her guide, a local woman, have been raped near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka.

The incident was reported on Thursday night, Karnataka Police said.

The Police further said that three male tourists – one American and two Indians, were pushed into the Tungabhadra River Canal before the incident. One of them was later found dead.

The Police said the four tourists, including two foreigners, and the woman guide from their resort were relaxing and enjoying music while stargazing near the Tungabhadra canal, across the river from Hampi, when the three bike-borne attackers approached them.

The complainant said that the attackers pushed the male tourists – American Daniel Pitas (23), Pankaj Patil (42) from Nasik in Maharashtra and Bibash (26) from Odisha – into the canal before raping her and the 27-year-old Israeli woman. The police recovered Bibash’s body on Saturday.

The local guide in her complaint said the attackers initially asked her to guide them to nearby petrol pump.

When she informed them that there was no station nearby, they demanded cash from the group. The attackers - who spoke Kannada and Telugu - misbehaved with the group and began assaulting them after they refused to oblige them.

An FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered in the case. These include Sections 309(6) (theft of extortion), 311 (robbery with intent to cause death or serious injury), 70(1) (gang-rape), and 109 (attempt to murder), Police said.

The attackers fled from the scene. A hunt is on for them by a special team of Police.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.