Bihar 12th Result 2025: When and How to Check

Sunday March 9, 2025 3:47 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2025: Wait for over 12 lakh students, who appeared in the Bihar Board 12th Intermediate Exam 2025 and now waiting for their result, is nearing to end.

The Intermediate or Class 12 Exam 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 01 to 15, 2025.

The board released the Answer Key of the 12th exam on February 28 and asked the candidates to raise objections if any till March 05, 2025.

BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2025 Date

Bihar board declares the 12th result after analyzing the objections raised by the candidates, if any, on the official answer key.

As the last date to raise objections was March 05, 2025, the board will now analyze the objections raised by the candidate and prepare the final answer key. The 12th result will then be prepared based on the final answer keys.

The board has not officially confirmed any exact date and time to declare the BSEB Inter 2025 result. However, as the last date to raise objections was March 05, 2025, the result can now be declared any moment.

Bihar 12th Toppers List 2025

After conducting the intermediate board exams, the Bihar board distributes answer sheets of the students with model answers to different school and college staff for assessment. After assessment of answer sheets and rechecking, temporary merit list is prepared.

The toppers are then called for personal interview. The interview of toppers is conducted by the Bihar board to reassess their academic excellence.

Bihar board started conducting the interview of toppers few years back following the controversies and scams surrounding the 12th Merit List.

The board conducts toppers’ interview 2-3 days before declaring the result. Accordingly, it should call the toppers for interview in the next few days.

Bihar Board Result History

The Bihar board has a history of declaring Classes 10 and 12 results in record time. BSEB 12th Inter exams last year (2024) was held from Feb 1 to 12, 2024 and the result was announced on March 23, 2024.

The Intermediate or Class 12 Exam 2025 was conducted by the Bihar board from February 01 to 15, 2025. And, since the last date of raising objection is March 05, 2025, the board can declare the 12th Inter 2025 result any time after March 05.

Multiple media reports citing unnamed board sources are claiming that the BSEB 12th Result 2025 can be declared any time from March 10 to 15, 2025.

Once declared, the result will be available on the official website "biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in".

Steps to Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2025

Go to the result website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the link "BSEB Class 12th Result 2025" Enter your roll number Click on "Get Results" Take a printout

Candidates should note that along with board official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.

The result can also be checked via SMS and using Mobile App.



