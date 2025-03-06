BSEB Bihar 10th 2025 Answer Key Released, Result Soon

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the Answer Key (Answer Sheet) of 10th Board Exam 2025 and is likely to declare the result of Class 10 Board Exam 2025 soon

Thursday March 6, 2025 2:29 PM , Hena Farhat

Bihar Board 2025 Class 10 Result: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the Answer Key (Answer Sheet) of 10th Board Exam 2025 and is likely to declare the result of Class 10th Board 2025 exam soon.

10th Answer Key Challenge Last Date

Candidates who had appeared for the BSEB Class Xth 2025 Exams should note that they can check the Answer Key uploaded on the BSEB official website ‘biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in’ in PDF.

If they find any discrepancy or error or want to raise objection they can do so till March 10, 2025.

The students can use the link ‘objection.biharboardonline.com’ and marked as ‘Register objection regarding Answer Key Class 10 Exam 2025’ to challenge the Class 10th Answer Key released by the board.

The Bihar Board is the only state board which officially releases the answer key of the board exam papers.

The board publishes the Answer Key of the objective questions of the 10th Exams of various subjects, including Science.

The Bihar board is also the only state board in India which conducts Class 10th and 12th board exams ahead of other states boards.

BSEB 10th Exam 2025 Result Date

The Bihar board has a history of declaring Classes 10 and 12 results in record time. Last year (2024), BSEB 10th Matric exam was held from Feb 15 to 23, 2024 and the result was announced on March 31, 2024 .

The Matric or Class 10 Secondary Exam 2025 was conducted by the Bihar board from February 17 to 25, 2025. And, since the last date of raising objection is March 10, 2025, the board can declare the 10th Inter 2025 result any time after March 10.

Multiple media reports citing unnamed board sources are claiming that the BSEB 10th Result 2025 can be declared any time from March 31, 2025 as the last year.

The Class 10 students from the state should note that the Bihar board in itself has not officially confirmed any exact date and time to release the Bihar board 2025 exam result.

The students who had appeared for the BSEB Class 12 Exam 2025 should note that there result will be declared a week or so before Class 10 results are announced.

Class 12 students in Bihar should also note that, the board has already released the Answer Key of Inter exam 2025, and the last date to challenge and raise objection was March 05, 2025 .

