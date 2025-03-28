KV Balvatika Admission 2025 Draw of Lots Today

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release on its website www.kvsangathan.nic.in the KV Admission First List 2025 Balvatika-1 & 3 today i.e. Friday March 28, 2025

Friday March 28, 2025 4:09 AM , ummid.com News Network

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2025-26 List for Balvatika-1 & 3: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release on its website www.kvsangathan.nic.in the KV Admission First List 2025 Balvatika-1 & 3 today i.e. Friday March 28, 2025.

"Declaration of provisionally selected and waiting list for Balvatika-1 & 3 will be on March 28, 2028", the KVS Admission Revised Schedule 2025-26 said.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had announced the new date and time of the draw of result i.e. the date and time to conduct lottery and release the list of candidates.

As per the original schedule, the lottery result for Balvatika 1 & 3 was supposed to be released on March 26, 2025. It will however be released today, as per the revised schedule.

“The draw of lots for Balvatika-I & 3 (wherever applicable) is now scheduled to be held on 28.03.2025 instead of 26.03.2025”, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

Regionwise Slots for KVS Admission Lottery

In its admission notification dated March 20, 2025, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also published region-wise schedule of draw of lots to be held on March 28, 2025.

According to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Revised Schedule, draw of lots will be held on March 28, 2025 in:

Mumbai, Guwahati, Silchar, Tinsukia: 08:30 am to 09:30 am

Delhi, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Raipur: 09:30 am to 10:30 am

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Dehradun: 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Agra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ranch: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Gurugram, Jaipur: 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm

Chennai, Jabalpur, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna: 02:30 pm to 02:30 pm

Steps to check KVS admission list

Go to the official website: " kvsangathan.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Result of Lottery for fresh admission in Balvatika 1 &3

Log in using log-in code, date of birth of the child, mobile number and also entering captcha code

The result should be displayed on screen if your child is selected.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had earlier published the lottery result of KVS Class 1 admission on its official website on March 26, 2025.

