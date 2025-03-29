Eid 2025 Moon Announcement in Saudi Arabia today: Live Updates

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Justice UAE, Religious Authorities and Moon Sighting Committees in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Morocco, Jordan and other Arab states in separate appeals issued Thursday called upon the local residents to sight the crescent, new moon, of the month of Shawwal 1446 AH today i.e. Saturday 29th of Ramadan 1446 AH corresponding to March 29, 2025

Eid al Fitr 2025 Moon Announcement: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Justice UAE, Religious Authorities and Moon Sighting Committees in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Morocco, Jordan and other Arab states in separate appeals issued Thursday called upon the local residents to sight the crescent, new moon, of the month of Shawwal 1446 AH today i.e. Saturday 29th of Ramadan 1446 AH corresponding to March 29, 2025.

"In case the Eid crescent or the new moon is spotted Saturday local residents should report to the nearest court so that a decision to confirm the first day of Eid al Fitr 2025 is taken", they said.

The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia called on whoever sights the crescent with naked eyes or through binoculars to report to a nearest court and register his testimony, or report to an authority of a region's centre in his area.

As per the normal practice, the UAE has also announced the formation of a moon-sighting committee to spot the crescent.

"The committee will meet after Maghrib prayers on Saturday 29th of Ramadan 1446 AH corresponding to March 29, 2025 at Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to spot the crescent", the government sources said.

Special arrangements have also been made and general appeals issued by the authorities in Qatar and other Gulf states including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Muscat, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria and Palestine to sight the Eid Moon today on Saturday 29th of Ramadan 1446 AH of the Islamic Calendar corresponding to March 29, 2025.

"Eid will be celebrated on Sunday March 30, 2025 if the new moon is spotted today. If the moon is not sighted today, then Sunday will mark a regular fasting day and Eid will be celebrated on Monday March 31, 2025", Saudi Royal Court said.

Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.

However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.

Accordingly, Eid al Fitr celebrations in Saudi Arabia will commence on Sunday March 30, 2025 if the New Moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Saturday. Else, the first day of Eid will be Monday March 31, 2025.

As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, Eid al Fitr is normally celebrated in these countries along with Saudi Arabia.

Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Eid Moon on Sunday March 30, 2025, which coincides with the 29th day of Ramadan in these countries.

Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will confirm the first day of Eid al Fitr on Saturday March 29, 2025.

The final decision will be taken Saturday by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and other Arab countries have also announced Eid holidays that start from this Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and other countries confirmed that Eid al Fitr 2025 holidays in these countries will begin on March 30, 2025. The Eid holidays in these countries vary from 2 day to a total of 9 days if combined with weekly off.

