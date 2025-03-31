Meaning of Eid for Muslims

Eid means that we remember Allah, engage in His Tasbih (glorification) and Tahmeed (praise) and express gratitude for the countless blessings He has bestowed upon us

Monday March 31, 2025 10:51 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

[Representative image created by Grok]

In the pre-Islamic era (Jahiliyyah), the Arabs used to celebrate two specific festivals during a year - "Nayroz" and "Maherjan". These two festivals were related to the arrival and departure of the spring season.

When Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Aleihi Wa Sallam) migrated from Makkah to Madinah, the people mentioned these festivals to him, explaining that they used to engage in games and celebrations on these two days during the Jahiliyyah period.

Upon hearing this, the Prophet (saws) said that Allah (SWT) had replaced these two days with two better days:

"Yaumul Adha" (the Day of Sacrifice) and "Yaumul Fitr" (the Day of Breaking the Fast).

This incident is narrated by Sayyiduna Anas (RA) in the following way:

"When the Messenger of Allah (saws) arrived in Madinah, its (inhabitants) had two (specific) days they would play in (and be merry on). He asked them: 'What are these two days?' They replied: 'We used to play on these days during Jahiliyyah (pre-Islamic era).' So the Messenger of Allah (saws) replied: 'Indeed, Allah has replaced you with two days that are better than them: the Day of Al-Adha and the Day of Al-Fitr." (Translation - Sunan Abu Dawood, Hadith No: 1134; Musnad Ahmad, Hadith No: 12006)

From this Hadith, we learn that in the pre-Islamic era, these two days were associated with entertainment and amusement. The people of Madinah would engage in immoral activities during these days.

Only Two Eids in Islam

Therefore, Allah (swt) replaced these days with two days of remembrance, gratitude, forgiveness and mercy. After this statement of the Prophet (saws), these two days remained as the only occasions of celebration for Muslims. These two days are actual Eids of the Muslims. Additionally, there is a third Eid, which comes once every week – the day of Jumu'ah (Friday).

Nowadays, some Muslims celebrate multiple Eids and even present fabricated arguments to justify them. During these celebrations, people engage in innovations (Bid’ah) and superstitions without any fear of Allah, considering them acts of virtue.

In reality, as the Hadith clearly states, Muslims have only two Eids - Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adhaa. Even these should be observed with simplicity. However, it seems that some people have misunderstood the true meaning of Eid as they think that Eid means wasting precious time, indulging in entertainment all day and late into the night and engaging in every kind of innovation and frivolity.

But this is not the true essence of Eid.

For Muslims, Eid is a time to remember and thank Allah (swt), express gratitude for His great blessings, glorify and praise Him, appreciate the guidance and opportunity given during Ramadan to perform good deeds and remain engaged in His remembrance. It is a time to chant Takbeer:

"Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illa Allah, wa Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar wa lillahi al-hamd”.

This is the true celebration of Eid for a Muslim.

Today, in our society — especially among our youths — the concept of Eid celebration has sadly become synonymous with engaging in all kinds of immoral and unethical activities. After performing Eid Salaah, some head to parks, others rush to cinemas, while some visit places of entertainment and amusement, keeping themselves occupied with useless and inappropriate activities until late night.

In such a situation, how can we expect them to fulfill their religious duties and perform their obligations and voluntary prayers? Whatever spiritual progress they made throughout the month of Ramadan is undone within just a few hours. SubhanAllah! Verily this is not the true meaning of Eid for us Muslims.

Some people think that Eid means wearing the most expensive and luxurious clothes, going overboard in shopping and spending excessively on the day of Eid. However, such extravagance falls under "Israf" (wastefulness), which should be avoided. Islam does not permit wastefulness or unnecessary spending. Instead, we are taught to adopt moderation in our expenses.

However, this does not mean that we should neglect spending on our family, parents, siblings and relatives or become so frugal that it turns into miserliness. We should spend within our means on our loved ones, ensuring they have good food, clothing and essential needs without hesitation. This is a commendable and praiseworthy act.

We know that Eid is a celebration of Ramadan. Ramadan is the blessed month in which Qur'an was revealed from the Preserved Tablet (Lauh Mahfuz) to the lowest heaven. It is also the month in which other divine scriptures were sent down. During this month, the reward of one voluntary act (Nafl) is equal to an obligatory act (Fard), and the reward of one obligatory act is multiplied seventy times. It is the month that contains the Night of Decree ( Laylatul Qadr ), a night greater in virtue than a thousand months of worship.

Eid is, in fact, an expression of gratitude in the divine court for these countless blessings. It is a thanksgiving for the mercy, forgiveness and deliverance from Hellfire that Allah granted us during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Eid is for the person who has worshipped his Maker: Allah the Exalted, who has obeyed His commands, fasted during the day, prayed Tarawih at night and continuously engaged in reciting the Noble Qur'an and performing voluntary acts of worship. Those who disobeyed their Creator and Maker, even during the month of Ramadan and occupied themselves with entertainment and frivolity, there is nothing; but regret, sorrow and embarrassment for them. Eid is not meant for such a person.

Surely Eid is meant for those who increased their obedience and submission to their Supreme Lord during the month of Ramadan, who took advantage of the Allah’s attribute of forgiveness and prostrated before the Most Forgiving Lord to seek forgiveness for their sins.

Hasanul Basri (Rahimahullah) stated:

"Every day that a believer spends without committing a sin, without disrespecting his Allah; but rather in obedience and submission to Him, in remembrance and gratitude towards Him and in striving to please Him—such a day is his Eid”.

Shawwal Fast

The celebration of Ramadan also includes fasting for six days in the month of Shawwal. Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saws) taught us that after Ramadan, one should observe six fasts in Shawwal. The Prophet (saws) said:

“Whoever fasts during Ramadan and then follows it with six days of Shawwal, it is as if he has kept fast for a lifetime.” (Sahih Muslim, Hadith: 1164; Jami` at-Tirmidhi, Hadith: 759)

According to a Hadith, those who fast during Ramadan and then observe six fasts in the month of Shawwal will receive the reward equivalent to fasting for the entire year. The Hdith is in Musnad Ahmad:

“Whoever fasts during Ramadan and six days of Shawwal, it is as if he has fasted the entire year.” (Musnad Ahmad, Hadith: 14302) Another narration in Musnad Abu Dawood al-Tayalisi mentions: “This is the fast of the entire year”. (Musnad Abu Dawood al-Tayalisi, Hadith: 595)

In the narrations mentioned in Musnad Ahmad and Musnad Abu Dawood al-Tayalisi, fasting for six days in the month of Shawwal after Ramadan is considered equivalent to fasting for the entire year.

The scholars of Hadith have explained this by stating that when a person fasts for the entire month of Ramadan, according to the principle of "al-hasanatu bi-‘ashari amthalihā" (a good deed is rewarded tenfold), the reward for one month of fasting becomes equivalent to ten months. Then, the six fasts in Shawwal, under the same principle, become equivalent to two additional months of fasting.

Thus, the conclusion is that anyone who fasts during Ramadan and then fasts for six days in Shawwal is considered to have fasted for the whole year. The explanation of the second Hadith clarifies the first Hadith, showing that when a Muslim consistently observes six fasts in Shawwal each year after the fasts of Ramadan, it is as if they have fasted throughout their entire lifetime.

In conclusion, the Eid of Muslims is not about wasting their precious time and wealth in frivolous activities and entertainment during the celebrations. Rather, Eid means that we remember Allah, engage in His Tasbih (glorification) and Tahmeed (praise) and express gratitude for the countless blessings He has bestowed upon us and for the opportunity to perform good deeds during the month of Ramadan.

