Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Today: Steps, Link to Check

Monday May 5, 2025 0:38 AM , Team ummid.com

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially confirmed to announce the Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2025 today i.e. Monday May 5, 2025.

Maharashtra 12th Result 2025 Date and Time

According to the official announcement, the Maha HSC result will be declared at 01:00 pm Monday May 05 on the official as well as affiliate websites.

"The Maharashtra HSC 2025 result will be announced at 01:00 PM on Monday May 5, 2025", the board said in a notification issued today.

The Maharashtra board said 12th result of Art, Science and Commerce, all three streams, will be declared on Monday.

The Maharshtra board announces HSC board exam result of all nine divisions on its official website "mahresult.nic.in".

List of websites to check Maharashtra 12th result

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

www.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Candidates can also check their 12th result via Digilocker app.

Steps to check Maha 12th Result 2025

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 12th Result 2025.

Click here to go to result website: " mahresult.nic.in ".

". Click on HSC Examination March 2025 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Along with the 12th result, Maharashtra board will also release overall pass percentage and other result related data. Students should note that the Maharashtra board does not release Merit and Toppers list.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted the 12th HSC theory exams this year from February 11 to March 11, 2025.

Class Improvement Scheme

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct three more exams under the Class Improvement Scheme.

The first Improvement or Supplementary exam will be held in June-July 2025, second in February-March 2026 and June-July 2026.

Online registration for June-July 2025 Improvement Exam will start from May 07, 2025.

The supplementary or improvement exams are held for students who fail in few subject, or pass in all subjects but want to improve their marks and score.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.

Maharashtra 12th Result of Past Few Years

The Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 93.37% in the 2024 12th board exam 2024 result of which was declared on May 21, 2024 .

In 2023 , the Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 91.25% - a decrease by about 3% as compared to 2022 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 94.22%.

In 2022, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 94.22% - a decrease by 5.41% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 99.63%.

The board had recorded overall pass percentage of 99.63 in 2021 HSC board exam that was cancelled due to Covid 19 and result was prepared on internal assessment.

In 2020, the Maharashtra board had recorded 90.66 overall pass percentage . On the other hand in 2019, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%.

