Hong Kong adopts Halal Certification to boost tourism

Saturday May 17, 2025 0:52 AM , Business Desk

[FHKI Co-opted Member Hon Jeffrey Lam (back, middle), FHKI Chairman Dr Steve Chuang (back, right), BOT Hon Treasurer Qamar Minhas (back, left), FHKI Executive Deputy Chairman cum Chairman of the Hong Kong Q-Mark Council Anthony Lam (front, right) and Chairman of the BOT Saeed Uddin (front, left)]

Hong Kong: Hong Kong has decided to adopt Halal Certification for products and services that meet Shariah compliant standard to boost the local tourism.

In a first step in this direction, Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and the Incorporated Trustees of Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong (BOT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 09, 2025 to collaborate on various Halal related initiatives in Hong Kong, including Halal development and certification.

Halal Q Mark

Anthony Lam, Executive Deputy Chairman of the FHKI cum Chairman of the Hong Kong Q-Mark Council, signed the MoU with Saeed Uddin, Chairman of the BOT under the witness of FHKI Chairman Dr Steve Chuang and Qamar Minhas, Hon. Treasurer of the BOT.

The MoU allows the BOT to facilitate the FHKI in pursuing the establishment of a Halal related Q Mark, to recognize products and services certificated by the BOT in achieving Halal standards. Both parties will create a mutually beneficial platform and conduct joint programmes to foster the development of Halal industry in a sustainable way.

Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) Chairman Steve Chuang Tzu-hsiung said the Q Mark would serve as a gateway for companies looking to engage the global Muslim market, which comprises more than 2 billion people — nearly a quarter of the world’s population.

“The collaboration with the [fund] will empower the community to capitalise on the opportunities brought by the Muslim market,” he said.

The Muslim travel is rapidly expanding. According to the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index 2024, the global halal travel market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2026.

A significant 44.5 million tourists arrived in Hong Kong in 2024 with notable increase from Muslim majority countries — a 42% jump in Indonesian tourists (366,973 arrivals) and a 50% rise from Malaysia.

Halal Certified Restaurants in Hong Kong

The move comes even as the number of Halal Certified restaurants in Hong Kong offering Halal food has doubled from 100 to 200 within just 9 months, as per March 2025 data. These include multi-national brands like KFC and local favorites like Chinesology and Kee Wah Bakery.

Hotels such as Kowloon Shangri-La, Dorsett Tsuen Wan, and the Regal Airport Hotel now offer Halal menus and prayer facilities, with some reporting double-digit growth from Muslim guests.

The Grand Hyatt, for example, attributed part of its rise in bookings from the Middle East and Southeast Asia to its high CrescentRating score and tailored services.

The Halal Food Festival in Tsim Sha Tsui attracted large crowds in April 2025. The event showcases Hong Kong’s expanding halal food scene, which has also been growing in popularity in recent years.

