Launched: Oracle tools to check money laundering, terror funding

In a significant tech development, software major Oracle has launched new tools to automatically check money laundering transactions, terror funding and other financial crimes

Paris: In a significant tech development, software major Oracle has launched new tools to automatically check money laundering transactions, terror funding and other financial crimes.

Available globally after its launch on May 13, 2025, the new automation service - Oracle Financial Crime and Compliance Management Automated Scenario Calibration (ASC) Cloud Service, enables financial institutions’ compliance teams to improve efficiency, expedite regulatory requirements, and reduce operational costs.

“Our Automated Scenario Calibration Cloud Service is a game-changer for financial institutions that face increasing regulatory scrutiny and operational inefficiencies,” said Jason Somrak, head of financial crime products, Oracle Financial Services.

“By automating one of the most time-consuming aspects of AML compliance - scenario tuning, Oracle can help financial institutions stay ahead of financial crime risks while optimizing their resources", Jason added.

"Automated, Transparent and Reliable Approach"

Built on the security, performance and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the ASC Cloud Service helps eliminate inefficiencies by introducing an automated, transparent, and reliable approach to scenario calibration.

With a simple three-step process, compliance teams can now directly run a recreated scenario with floor thresholds (predetermined monetary limits), or N lookbacks (review of past transactions that might have been initially missed), and Above the Line (ATL) and Below the Line (BTL) analyses.

"Teams can complete outcome assessments, and fine-tune monitoring scenarios without third-party platforms or time-consuming manual adjustments", Oracle said.

Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers.

