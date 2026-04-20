ICSE, ISC 2026 Results: When and Where to Check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is declaring the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2026 reults on its official website results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is declaring the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2026 reults on its official website results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had conducted Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XIIth exam this year from February 12 to April 3. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) was conducted from February 17 to March 30.

ISC and ICSE exams which are equivalent to Class 12th Higher Seconday and Class 10th Secondary board exams were conducted at various exam centres in India and abroad. Around 400,000 students, including 2.5 lakh ICSE and 1.5 lakh ISC, appeared in the two exams.

After successfully conducting the two board exams, the Council is now preparing to declare the results. Once declared the results of the two important exams will be available on the official websites " results.cisce.org" and "cisce.org".

How to check ICSE Class X Result 2026

Go to the official website: " cisce.org ".

". Click on the live link 'ICSE Class X' on the website.

When a new window opens, the candidates have to go to "Reports" and then on "Results" tab to check their scores.

Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.

How to check ISC Class XII Result 2026

Go to the official website: " cisce.org ".

". Click on the live link 'ISC Class XII' on the website.

When a new window opens, the candidates have to go to "Reports" and then on "Results" tab to check their scores.

Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 via SMS

The results will also be available via SMS. To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ICSE followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

Candidates can also check their ICSE and ISC scorecards via DigiLocker app (digilocker.gov.in).

The candidates should take a print out of the scorecard for future reference. The hard copy of the results will be issued to the students from their respective schools.

ICSE 10th Previous Year Pass Percentage, Toppers

In 2025 the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2025, and announced the result on April 30, 2025. The overall pass percentage in the 2025 ICSE exam was 99.09%.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2024 exam and toppers list on May 06, 2024 when it had registerd a pass percentage of 99.47%.

According to the ICSE result 2023 data , a total of 9 students had secured the Rank 1 position in ICSE Class 10 Result 2023. Out of the 9 ICSE Toppers, 3 were girls.

ICSE 2022 result was declared on July 17 when the board had registered a Pass Percentage of 99.97 in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) Exams 2022.

As many as 04 students have secured the 1st Rank, 34 2nd Rank and 10 got the 3rd Rank in ICSE 10th 2022 Exams.

ICSE 10th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.

ISC 12th Previous Year Pass Percentage, Toppers

In 2025, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had conducted from February 12 to April 03, 2025 and the result was announced on April 30, 2025. The overall pass percentage in ISC 2025 exam was 99.02%.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th ) 2024 exam and toppers list on May 06, 2024 when it registered the overall pass percentage of 98.19%.

According to the ISC result 2023 data , a total of 5 students had secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of the 5 ISC Toppers, 3 were girls.

ISC 2022 Examination Results was declared on Sunday, 24th July 2022 when the overall pass percentage was 99.38. The Pass percentage of girl students is 99.52 whereas that of boys is 99.26.

ISC 12th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.

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