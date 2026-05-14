WB 12th Result 2026 Declared, Check Toppers List

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in Thursday May 14, 2026 the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, along with Merit List and Toppers details

West Bengal 12th Uccha Madhyamik 2026 Topper List: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in Thursday May 14, 2026 the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, along with Merit List and Toppers details.

WB Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage in WB 12th board exam 2026 is 91.23% - 0.44% higher than the 2025 board exam when the pass percentage was 90.79%.

The boys registered a pass percentage of 89.79%, while 92.47% girls successfully cleared the the WB XIIth Inter examination.

WB 12th Stream wise pass percentage is:

Science: 991.9%

3,678 Science students secured A++ Grade



Over 25,000 obtained A+ Grade



50,000 A Grade

Commerce: 93.67%

Arts: 89.19%

WBCHSE 12th HS Toppers list 2026

According to the merit list released by the board, 64 students — including 56 boys and 8 girls, secured positions in the top 10 ranks. Four students from Kolkata also featured in the WB 12th Top 10 List 2026.

Rank 1: Adrito Pal Sarkar: 496/500 Marks, 99.2%

Adrito Pal Sarkar: 496/500 Marks, 99.2% Rank 2:

Krishno Kundu: 495/500 Marks, 99%



Hritobroto Nath: 495/500 Marks, 99%



Parikhito: 495/500 Marks, 99%

Rank 3:

Debapriya Majhi: 98.80% Marks



Tonmoy Mandal: 98.80% Marks



Soumya Roy: 98.80% Marks



Shubhayun Mondol: 98.80% Marks



Pritam Ballabh: 98.80% Marks

Rank 4:

Rank 5: Singchan Nandi, Choudhary Mohammad Asim, Indrajeet Ghosh and Soumitra Karan (98.71%)



Uttar Medinipur District Topper

Uttar Medinipur is the best performing district in the HS exam with a pass percentage of 94.14%. Howrah is the second best district with a pass percentage of 93.84% closely followed by South 24 Parganas at 93.71%.

Hooghly registered a pass percent of 93.41% whereas North 24 Parganas 93.11%, Nadia 92.68%, Paschim Midnapore 91.96% and the state capital, Kolkata, registered a pass percentage of 91.88%.

A total of 6,26,258 students appeared in the 2026 Higher Secondary examination. Out of them 5,71,355 passed with a pass percentage of 91.23%.

WBCHSE Result 2026 Date and Time

The WB 12th results has been announced at a press conference held at 10:30 AM at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Students should note that WBCHSE has declared today the 2026 HS Uch Madhyamik results of all three streams - Arts, Commerce and Sience, on its official website via a press conference at 10:30 AM whereas it will be available for students 11:00 AM onwards.

"WBCHSE Class 12th students can check their results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in at 11:00 AM today", the board officials said.

West Bengal students should also note that their marksheet will be issued from May 14, 2026.

"Hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centres, including 04 Regional Offices of the Council in West Bengal, from 11:00 AM May 14, 2026", the Council said.

Direct link to check WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2026

Go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: " wbresults.nic.in "

" Click on "WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2026"

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space

Click on Submit button

Take a print out for further reference.

The West Bengal Class 12th result 2026 can also be checked at "result.wb.gov.in" and DigiLocker ("results.digilocker.gov.in").

WB 12th Result via SMS

WB Uccha Madhyamik Higher Secondary result can also be aaccessed via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12<space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<space>Roll number and send it to 56070).

More than 7 lakh students from different districts of West Bengal had appeared for the 12th board exams conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education from February 12 to 27, 2026.

Along with the WB HS 12th Result 2026, the Council will also publish the Merit List along with names, scores and marks of toppers.

The Class 10 or Madhyamik result 2026 in West Bengal was announced on May 8, 2026 when the board registered the pass percentage of 86.83%.

WB 12th Pass Percentage, Toppers Past Years

In 2025, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education had conducted 12th board exam from March 03 to 18, 2025. The result was declared on May 07, 2025 when the state registered an overall pass percentage of 90.79%.

In 2024, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education had conducted 12th board exam from February 16 to 29, 2024. The result was announced on May 8, 2024 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 90% .

In 2023, the Class 12 examination for the West Bengal students was started on March 14 and ended on March 27, 2023. The 2023 12th result was annouced on May 24, 2023. The overall pass percentage in 2023 was 89.25%.

In 2023, Subhrangsu Sardar from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was WB HS Topper by getting 496 out of 500 marks (which is 99.2%).



In 2022, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had declared the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, on June 10, 2022 .

A total of 272 students from different districts of West Bengal had made it to the list of TOP 10 in 2022. Among them 144 were boys and 128 girls.



The West Bengal board had registered overall pass percentage of 97.69 in the 12th board exam in 2021. A Muslim girl from Murshidabad district of West Bengal had topped the WB HS Uccha Madhyamik 12th board in 2021.

West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.13% in 2020 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam - an improvement by 3.84% as compared to 2019 when the success rate was 86.29%.

In 2019 , West Bengal 12th result declaration date was May 27. Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman Cooch Bihar Jenkins school were WB Uccha Madhyamik 2019 Toppers. East Midnapore district topped with 90% results followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore and Kalimpong districts.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had declared Madhyamik, Class 10 result , of 2022 on June 03. The board had recorded a pass percentage of 86.60 in Class 10 board exams. Arnab Gharai and Raunak Mandal were joint toppers.

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