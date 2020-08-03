Assam's Silchar under indefinite curfew after communal clashes

Silchar (Assam): Indefinite curfew has been clamped in certain areas of southern Assam's Silchar town on Monday after incidents of stone pelting between two religious groups, officials said.
A district administration official said that Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli apprehending breach of peace and tranquility, promulgated curfew in the areas under Malugram police outpost of Silchar town prohibiting the movement of individuals with immediate effect.
An official release said that the two groups indulged in pelting stones at each other at Ghoniwala areas of Silchar town on Sunday evening. Assam Police, CRPF and other security personnel rushed to the trouble-torn spots and brought the situation under control.
"As simmering tension prevails and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and public tranquillity, the district administration has clamped curfew in the areas falling under Malugram police outpost," the release said.
However, the order exempts magistrates on duty, police, military and para military forces, health functionaries, including doctors and para-medics.
"The order that comes into force with immediate effect shall continue to remain in force until further notice," the official release added.
A police officer said that group rivalry continued since Saturday and it took a serious turn on Sunday. However, some reports suggested that the trouble broke out when some people were putting up posters of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive
Also Read
Governor, 5,874 others test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu Sunday
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa hospitalised with Covid-19
Maharashtra, Bihar spar as BMC quarantines Cop probing Sushant suicide case
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
Riyaz aspires to win Gold in next Olympics, unable to afford two-time meals
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2020-21 Admission - Latest update
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2020 Admission Process to start from Aug 3
Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim man, attack Police near Delhi
Adversities of this world are test from Allah: Hajj Sermon
Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study