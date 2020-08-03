WBJEE 2020 result date officially confirmed

WBJEE 2020 Result Date: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board is set to declare on its website wbjeeb.nic.in the result of WBJEE 2020 on Friday August 07, 2020.
"The Board will declare West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) – 2020 result conducted for admission into Undergraduate courses of Engineering / Pharmacy / Architecture on Friday August 7, 2020", Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.
WBJEE 2020, conducted for admission into Undergraduate courses of Engineering / Pharmacy / Architecture in various institutions of West Bengal for the academic year 2020, was held on Sunday February 02, 2020.
For admission to various Engineering courses, candidates must have qualified Intermediate or 10+2 exam pattern with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/Computer Science/Computer Application in regular class mode.
WBJEE is a common entrance examination conducted for taking admission to undergraduate programmes in Medical, Dental, Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes.
