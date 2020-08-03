What is the Best Way to Simplify Travelling in Mumbai?

Mumbai is one of the busiest cities in the country, and its local train and taxi network are like its backbone. If you’re living in this Bollywood hub for some time or have shifted recently, you might be depending on these modes too for your daily commute, especially if you do not own a private car.
However, just like Covid-19 has disrupted lives in other cities, Mumbai, too, is no different. In such a scenario, public transport is neither entirely operational nor is it a safe choice given the risk of transmission. While it is best to move out of the house only when it is essential, but the question is, how you should travel safely if the need arises
The safest way to commute right now is through using means of personal mobility. If you do not own a private vehicle, then the next best alternative is to opt for monthly car rental Mumbai service. Wondering how it will help? Let us tell you more in detail below.
Many companies nowadays provide daily, weekly, or monthly car rental Mumbai service to enable you to travel privately for a safe experience. You may also consider opting for a subscription facility to secure all your travel plans for an extended period. The best way to keep all risk at bay is to opt for self-drive cab booking in Mumbai, that allows you to travel all by yourself privately and securely.
Here are the various advantages of renting a car:
A rental car allows you to travel privately, meaning you can eliminate the chances of transmission during your trip. Previously, you might have been car-pooling or using the public bus or local train services. However, now, the situation demands that you limit your interaction with people as much as possible. Therefore, when you can subscribe for car rental on monthly basis in Mumbai, you will be able to travel alone or with your family away from the crowds while practicing social distancing.
Given the need of the times, car rental companies ensure that they thoroughly sanitize the car before delivering it to you. Also, once you have the car with you, you are free to sanitize the car at your end too. Using a private vehicle such as this also allows you to keep an extra supply of these necessities till the time you have the vehicle with you. Many car rental companies are fully complying with the needed precautionary measures to ensure that they offer the safest service possible.
3. Travel Anywhere with Safety
• Inter-state Travel
If you avail a monthly car rental Mumbai, you can travel without any limitations, as per your terms. Instead of relying on train bookings or flights, rent a car as per your travel plans, and journey to another city or state via road, privately and safely. Whether you have to visit your hometown to meet your parents, or need to resume your business in another city, having a rental vehicle with you will prove to be of considerable support. It will help you travel adhering to all safety measures.
• Attend Family Functions
Due to the lockdown, all your family functions might have either been cancelled or put on hold. But now, with the updated government regulations, you can attend these gatherings while sticking to the prescribed guidelines. Hence, if the function is held in a different part of the city, you can opt for the 1 day car rental Mumbai option. It will allow you to cover the long-distance safely.
• Emergency Trips
Emergencies can arise at any time. Therefore, it is better to remain prepared for them beforehand. Say, if you need to visit your elderly parents immediately or need to rush your pregnant sister or wife to the hospital, you will need a secure mode of transport. At such times, you would neither have much time to ask others for help, nor would it be safe amidst the current times. In such circumstances, having a subscription car beforehand, or using a rental car will provide you with much-needed support. Amongst all other benefits of renting a car for an extended period or taking a subscription, one of the most important is that it offers you a sense of self-reliance, which is especially needed during emergencies.
The regular hustle and bustle while travelling is a thing of the past now. The current times demand that you only travel privately. Also, now you know that even if you don’t have a car, you can easily opt for car rental services. However, make sure that you choose reputable brands like Zoomcar that offer everything from hourly, daily, weekly to monthly car rental Mumbai services. They deliver the car to your doorstep, and also provide a keyless entry system for additional safety. When you choose their self-drive cars, you also get benefits like 24x 7 roadside assistance, all India permits and vehicles with insurance coverage.
Choose the right car rental service and secure all your travel plans easily.
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive
