Mumbai paralysed after heavy rains, landslide near Malad

Mumbai: Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai, satellite cities, the suburbs and the coastal North Konkan belt on Tuesday hitting road and rail traffic, officials said here.
Incessant rains since late Monday left Mumbai semi-paralysed as the road traffic and suburban trains were affected due to waterlogged tracks.
Services on sections of suburban sector were halted or crawling on the Western Railway, Central Railway at various locations, while the Harbour Line was paralysed from Kurla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
The two highways, main roads and arterial roads in many parts of the city were flooded halting road traffic, stranding many vehicles.
There was a huge landslide on a hillock with tonnes of debris falling on the Western Express Highway at Malad, blocking south-bound road traffic with commuters stuck.
Waterlogging was reported from the regular chronic spots of Sion, Kings Circle, Wadala, Dadar, Kurla, Mulund, Borivali, besides subways at Andheri, Kandivali and Dahisar.
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed water pumps to flush out the excess flood water and clear the roads.
The IMD has forecast that heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region will continue for the next 24 hours with a high alert issued on Monday.
"Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas received very intense rainfall. Mumbai is now on red alert with possibilities of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thunder being heard and satellite, radars points to intense spells," said K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.
Similarly, heavy rainfall was recorded from neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.
BMC has asked people to stay indoors and avoid stepping out in view of prediction of heavy rains.
"As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas," BMC said.
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive
