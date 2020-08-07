Air India flight from Dubai skids off Kozhikode airport, 5 dead

Kozhikode (Kerala): An Air India Express flight arriving from Dubai skidded off the runway on Friday night and the middle portion of the aircraft was thrown wide open following the impact.
Kerala DGP L.N. Behera told IANS: "As of now five people have died, including two crew members. Several critically injured persons have been rushed to the hospital."
Local legislator T.V. Ibrahim said that he is at the local hospital near the airport where he has seen two bodies while around 50 injured people have been brought to the hospital.
The incident occurred at around 8.20 p.m. and despite the aircraft getting seriously damaged in the impact, there was no fire.
The aircraft, Air India Express Flight No IX 1344,
had 191 people onboard, including six crew members.
About 40 ambulances have reached the accident spot and are taking the passengers to various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram .
According to information received here, the passengers sitting in the front row have been seriously injured.
The condition of 12 passengers who were brought to a private hospital is reported to be serious.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed Local Self Government Minister A.C. Moideen to rush to the accident site.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Also Read
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Obsession with Territorial Aggrandisement': India on Pakistan's new map
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
Students from 11 states in SC with demand to postpone JEE Main, NEET UG
OFSS Inter 1st Selection List 2020 released, download Intimation Letter now
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women