DU Online OBE for final year UG, PG students gets HC nod

New Delhi: Delhi High Court Friday allowed the Delhi University (DU) to conduct the Open Book Examination (OBE) in Online mode for final year UG and PG students.
Delhi HC order came in response to a batch of petitions challenging Delhi University's decision to conduct the online OBE amid Corona pandemic, citing it to be discriminatory.
The Delhi High Court during the last hearing on July 28 questioned Delhi University over its preparedness and lack of facilities for the specially abled students to enable them to appear in the OBE for final year undergraduate courses.
"This is how you're concerned about the career and future of the final year students?" remarked a division bench of the high court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad while hearing a batch of petitions in connection with the online OBE examination conducted by the central varsity.
The bench also expressed displeasure over Delhi University not filing an affidavit even after the court had directed it to do so.
"We are also concerned by the fact that neither the Delhi University's counsel or the Central government standing counsel are in a position to inform as to the number of students who have opted for a scribe to give the OBE," it said.
More on this soon....
