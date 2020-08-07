Gujarat, 3 Southern states have high Covid mortality, low testing

New Delhi: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday said that 16 districts in four states - Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana - have the highest Covid-19 mortality, high daily new cases, low tests per million, and a high confirmation percentage.
According to the ministry, these districts include Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Surat, Karnataka's Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi and Udupi, Tamil Nadu's Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Theni, Thiruvallur, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin and Virudhnagar and Telangana's Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri.
"Apart from the higher case mortality, these districts account for 17 per cent of India's active cases, high daily new cases, low tests per million, and high confirmation percentage," it said in a statement.
Those districts that are reporting Covid-19 mortality higher than the national and states' average are a cause of concern, the Health Ministry said, adding that it is engaging with them to analyse the factors driving the high mortality.
To discuss this, a high-level virtual meeting was chaired by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan as a part of Centre-state coordinated strategy for effective containment and management of the pandemic.
Principal Secretaries, Health, and the MDs of the National Health Mission from the four states along with district surveillance officers, district Collectors, Commissioners of the municipal corporations, Chief Medical Officers, and Medical Superintendents of medical colleges participated in the meeting.
The districts were advised to ensure that the advisories, guidelines and clinical treatment protocols issued by the Health Ministry are adopted and effectively implemented to reduce the mortality among Covid-19 patients and other preventable deaths among all sections of the people, particularly those with comorbidities, pregnant women, the elderly and children.
Following the Continuum of Care approach, states were advised to ensure optimum capacity utilisation of testing labs, increase tests per million population and reduce confirmation percentage, in addition to ensuring timely availability of ambulances with target zero refusal.
States were also advised to analyse availability and need for projected beds and oxygen, and plan for them in a timely manner. It was pointed out to them that it was critical to ensure good infection prevention and control practices to control infection in the healthcare workers.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Also Read
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Obsession with Territorial Aggrandisement': India on Pakistan's new map
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
Students from 11 states in SC with demand to postpone JEE Main, NEET UG
OFSS Inter 1st Selection List 2020 released, download Intimation Letter now
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women