'Poisoned Chalice': Bill Gates on Microsoft eying TikTok US operations

San Francisco: As Microsoft pursues talks to purchase the US business of TikTok, Bill Gates has termed the potential deal between the two companies a poisoned chalice.
In an interview with the Wired, published on Saturday, the Microsoft co-founder said that being a top player in the social media business is not a simple job.
"Who knows what's going to happen with that deal. But yes, it's a poison chalice," the billionaire philanthropist was quoted as saying in the interview.
When asked if he is wary of Microsoft getting into the social media game, Gates suggested that the software giant's entry will give Facebook more competition which is "probably a good thing."
Reacting to a question on US President Donald Trump's demand that that the country should get a large percentage of the proceeds if part of the short video-sharing platform TikTok's business is bought by an American firm, Gates said that the way things were proceeding were quite strange and the cut thing is "doubly strange."
"Anyway, Microsoft will have to deal with all of that," he was quoted as saying.
Trump earlier set a deadline around September 15 for Microsoft to close the deal with TikTok that it was pursuing.
The US President followed it up with an executive order on August 6, prohibiting US firms from doing transactions with TikTok after September 20.
A "shocked" TikTok on August 7 threatened legal action against the executive order.
"We will pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly -- if not by the Administration, then by the US courts," TikTok had said in the statement.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
After Ahmedabad, fire now at Covid centre in Vijayawada; 7 dead
Also Read
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Demonising Azad, other Muslim ministers is latest add-on to Islamophobia
Now, Nepal constructs helipad at disputed site in Bihar
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Horrifying scene at Kozhikode airport, both pilots among 18 dead
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women