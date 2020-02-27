logo
CBSE reassures NE Delhi students after board exams postponed again

The CBSE said it would announce new dates for re-examination soon

Thursday February 27, 2020 11:45 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday assured all students in Northeast Delhi who failed to appear in the Class 10 and 12 board examination owing to riots, to not to worry.

The CBSE postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams scheduled for Friday February 28 and Saturday February 29, 2020. The board had earlier postponed and cancelled the 10th and 12th scheduled for February 25 and 26, 2020.

The CBSE postponed the 2020 board exams because of the violence in Northeast Delhi that claimed at least 37 lives and left 250 injured after four days of violence since February 23.

The CBSE said it would announce new dates for re-examination soon.

The decision was taken as the law and order situation in Delhi's Northeast deteriorated. Delhi government's Education Department requested for the rescheduling.

A circular issued by the CBSE and signed by its chairman Anurag Tripathi said it would help "ease the tension of students" who missed exams.

The Class 10th exam on Feb 26 was English Communicative (101) and English Language and Literature (184). The Class 12th board exam on Feb 26 which is now postponed was Web Application - Old (796), Web Application - New (803) and Media (821).

Several parts of northeast Delhi were wracked by violence over the past four days. Supporters and opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) have been clashing since Sunday.

Though no untoward incident took place today, uneasy calm prevailed in the entire area where additional security force was depolyed to maintain law and order.

