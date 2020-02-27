Maharashtra Cong seeks resolution against NRC/NPR in Assembly

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday demanded that the state legislature should pass a resolution against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) to allay the fears of minorities in the state.
A delegation led by former minister and senior Congress leader Naseem Khan, and comprising party MLCs Wajahat Mirza and Husna Bano Khalife, met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and submitted a memorandum to them.
"Both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister gave us a very patient hearing and said that they will study the entire matter before taking a final decision. They further assured that the minorities will not be subjected to any kind of injustice in Maharashtra," Khan told IANS after the meeting.
The delegation requested Thackeray-Pawar to ensure that the resolution -- on the lines of Bihar and other states in the country -- must be passed in the ongoing budget session of the legislature.
"It's imperative since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre plans to roll it out all over India from April, creating huge uncertainties and apprehensions among the minorities everywhere," Khan added.
It may be recalled that in the past, the opposition BJP in the state had demanded that Thackeray should make his stand clear on the issue and announce that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will implement the National Register of Citizens/National Population Register.
