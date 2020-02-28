Special prayers for peace on Friday in all UP mosques

Bareilly: All mosques in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district will offer special prayers on Friday for peace in the country, especially in northeast Delhi that was ravaged by violence leading to many deaths.
Salman Hasan Khan, President of Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, an organisation affiliated to Dargah Aala Hazrat, has appealed to all Imams of Bareilly to conduct special prayers.
The Maulana said, "Strict action should be taken against leaders who are instigating riots with their inciting speeches. Besides, action should also be taken against those policemen who were found helping rioters, as shown in some videos uploaded on social media."
He further said, "The Constitution provides for the protection to religious places and structures, but rioters damaged religious sites in Delhi in presence of police. In the prevailing atmosphere, it seems that our mosques are not safe, which is a matter of concern."
The Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa organisation has demanded compensation and jobs for the families of those who were killed in the violence. A delegation would visit the violence-hit areas in Delhi, soon.
