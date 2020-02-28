Telangana ministers eat chicken, egg to allay Coronavirus fears

Hyderabad: At least three Telangana ministers joined people in eating chicken and egg at a fair organised by the poultry industry here on Friday to allay apprehensions that consuming chicken and egg may lead to coronavirus.
With the poultry business taking a hit due to rumours over social media linking eating chicken and egg to COVID-19, a 'chicken and egg mela' has been organised at the People's Plaza on Necklace Road in the heart of the city. Hundreds relished the chicken and egg dishes served free of cost by the organisers.
K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industry, Information Technology and Municipal Administration, joined Minister for Health E. Rajender, Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud and MP Ranjit Reddy to taste the chicken and egg dishes. They tried to convey the message that eating chicken and egg was safe.
"Coronavirus and chicken are nowhere connected. We are eating chicken and eggs every day," said K.T. Rama Rao.
The event was organised by National Egg Coordination Committee, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association and Telangana Poultry Federation along with leading poultry breeders to clear the myths.
The organisers of the mela said that due to rumours on social media, many people are scared and are avoiding the consumption of chicken and egg. According to them, chicken consumption has come down by 30 per cent.
The farmers and the poultry industry are suffering huge losses as chicken prices have declined from Rs 80 a kg (live) to Rs 40 a kg. The breeders pointed out that the production cost itself is Rs 75 a kg.
Various players in the poultry industry are organising such events across the state to clear the myths and to create public awareness. People are being told that COVID-19, which broke out in China and spread to various parts of the world, would not affect the birds.
