Uttar Pradesh: Interfaith couple seeks police help on social media

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In what seems to be a repeat of last year's intercaste love story involving BJP MLA's daughter and a Dalit man, an interfaith couple from Uttar Pradesh's Aonla town has now taken to the social media to seek police protection.
The couple claimed that the woman's family was threatening to kill them and also their eight-day-old son.
The couple, in their early twenties, alleged that even though they had approached the local police seeking protection, no action was taken against the woman's family due to which they have been living in fear ever since.
The couple have shot the video at an undisclosed location and uploaded it on the social media on Thursday.
The woman said: "I married a man from a different community on my own last year. I am quite happy with my marriage. However, my relatives are unhappy and are threatening to kill me, my husband and our new-born son. We have approached the police, but they did not provide any protection."
Her husband said, "I respect all religions and we decided to lead a life together as we love each other. However, we have been facing threats since the day of our wedding. We request the government as well as the local administration to provide us security. If anything happens to any of us, the government and police will be responsible for it."
Both did not disclose their identity in the video.
Meanwhile, Aonla Station House Officer Sunil Kumar refuted the allegations and said that action was taken under section 107/116 of CrPC (pre-emptive action to prevent breach of peace) against the family of the woman.
"Ever since they got married, the couple had been living outside the village. Only the man's mother and brother live here. If the couple comes to the village and seeks protection, we will be providing the same to them," he added.
It may be recalled that in July last year, Sakshi Mishra, daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, had uploaded a similar video after she eloped with a Dalit man Ajitesh Kumar. She had alleged that her family was plotting to eliminate her husband and his family.
The matter later got resolved and Sakshi is now living in Bareilly with her husband even though her family has severed all ties with her.
