Delhi EWS DG Admission 2020 1st Draw Result Today

Delhi EWS DG Admission 2020-21: The first computerized draw of lots for Children under EWS/DG category applicants in about 1,700 schools in Delhi will be held today i.e. Saturday February 29, 2020 and the result will be displayed on the official website http://edudel.nic.in.
"The date of first computerized draw of lots for EWS/DG category applicants for the 2020-21 admission is 29.02.2020 (Wednesday)", Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 schedule published on the website says.
Parents and wards of the students should note that the EWS/DG Admission Draw Result of First Round will be held today i.e. Saturday February 29, 2020. This is as per the schedule published on the Delh Education Department's website.
The department has not mentioned any specific time for the release of Nursery Admission 2020 under EWS and DG category first list. However the lottery result or the first list would be released any time by today afternoon.
A list minute change or delay in the admission schedule is possibe. For this, parents are advised to check the official website edudel.nic.in.
Parents should also note that if the name of their ward does not come in the Delhi EWS DG Admission 2020 1st Draw Result they should not worry. They can wait for Delhi EWS DG Admission 2020 2nd Draw Result the date of which will be announced later.
Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started from Saturday January 25, 2020 receiving online admission form through its website edudel.nic.in under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category.
The Admission Form under EWS/DG/Free ship and Children with Disabilities Category was submitted online.The last date of submission of online form was February 24, 2020.
The First List of Delhi Nursery School Admission for the Academic Year 2020-21 for Open Seats was published on Friday January 24, 2020.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Mystery fight at eatery that led to Delhi riots
Also Read
Delhi Riot: Traders, Houseowners Mourn Losses
Delhi Riot: How Hindus, Muslims worked together to keep miscreants away
'Malafide, Punitive': SC Bar Association on Justice Muralidhar transfer
A day after Delhi riot rulings, Justice Muralidhar transferred
Chand Bagh Muslims form human chain to save Temple
Every one appears to be armed in violence-hit Northeast Delhi
Saudi ban on Umrah Pilgrims: 200 Keralites stopped at airport
Saudi Arabia bans entry of pilgrims over Coronavirus fear
Delhi Riot: How Hindus, Muslims worked together to keep miscreants away
Hindu American Foundation seeks arrest of those behind Delhi violence
Delhi violence, Trump's refusal to comment on CAA dominate US media
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
'RSS goons' facilitated by police behind Delhi violence: Kalbe Jawwad
Plea in Delhi HC seeks compensation; arrest of Mishra, Thakur, Verma
Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Police, Media deny; Videos confirm Mosque set afire in Delhi
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom