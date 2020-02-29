logo
Delhi EWS DG Admission 2020 1st Draw Result Today

The Admission Form under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category was submitted online from Jan 25, 2020

Saturday February 29, 2020 5:23 PM, ummid.com News Network

Delhi EWS DG Lottery Result 2020

Delhi EWS DG Admission 2020-21: The first computerized draw of lots for Children under EWS/DG category applicants in about 1,700 schools in Delhi will be held today i.e. Saturday February 29, 2020 and the result will be displayed on the official website http://edudel.nic.in.

"The date of first computerized draw of lots for EWS/DG category applicants for the 2020-21 admission is 29.02.2020 (Wednesday)", Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 schedule published on the website says.

Steps to check EWS/DG Admission Draw result 2020-21

  1. Click here to go got official website: edudel.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link marked with "EWS / DG Draw Result 2020-21" on left side of home page.
  3. Read the instructions carefully and "Click to Continue".
  4. The Draw Result will appear in PDF form.
  5. Check your ward's name in the list.

Parents and wards of the students should note that the EWS/DG Admission Draw Result of First Round will be held today i.e. Saturday February 29, 2020. This is as per the schedule published on the Delh Education Department's website.

The department has not mentioned any specific time for the release of Nursery Admission 2020 under EWS and DG category first list. However the lottery result or the first list would be released any time by today afternoon.

A list minute change or delay in the admission schedule is possibe. For this, parents are advised to check the official website edudel.nic.in.

Delhi EWS DG Admission 2nd Draw Result 2020

Parents should also note that if the name of their ward does not come in the Delhi EWS DG Admission 2020 1st Draw Result they should not worry. They can wait for Delhi EWS DG Admission 2020 2nd Draw Result the date of which will be announced later.

Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started from Saturday January 25, 2020 receiving online admission form through its website edudel.nic.in under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category.

The Admission Form under EWS/DG/Free ship and Children with Disabilities Category was submitted online.The last date of submission of online form was February 24, 2020.

The First List of Delhi Nursery School Admission for the Academic Year 2020-21 for Open Seats was published on Friday January 24, 2020.

