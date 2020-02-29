Desh ke gaddaron ko slogan now in Delhi metro, 06 detained

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have detained six men for raising controversial slogans at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station on Saturday.
According to the Delhi Police, "Around 12.30 p.m. slogans 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro salon ko' were raised at Rajiv Chowk metro station... we have detained them at Rajiv Chowk metro police station and interrogation is being carried out."
Sources said that the six men raised the "shoot the traitors" slogans inside the metro when it was about to halt at the station and then they continued to shout the slogans after deboarding.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro, intercepted the protesters and handed them over to the Delhi Police.
The police are interrogating them. Sources said that the six men were raising pro-CAA slogans.
The controversial solgan was earlier raised in a BJP rally during 2019 Delhi Assembly elections. Videos of the rally show BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur exhorting the party workers to raise the cotrovrsial slogan in the party rally.
Taking cognizance of the provocative slogan, the Delhi High Court had in the last week asked Delhi Police to explain why FIR has not been lodged against him.
