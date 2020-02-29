logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Desh ke gaddaron ko slogan now in Delhi metro, 06 detained

The controversial solgan was earlier raised in a BJP rally during 2019 Delhi Assembly elections

Saturday February 29, 2020 5:39 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have detained six men for raising controversial slogans at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station on Saturday.

According to the Delhi Police, "Around 12.30 p.m. slogans 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro salon ko' were raised at Rajiv Chowk metro station... we have detained them at Rajiv Chowk metro police station and interrogation is being carried out."

Sources said that the six men raised the "shoot the traitors" slogans inside the metro when it was about to halt at the station and then they continued to shout the slogans after deboarding.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro, intercepted the protesters and handed them over to the Delhi Police.

The police are interrogating them. Sources said that the six men were raising pro-CAA slogans.

The controversial solgan was earlier raised in a BJP rally during 2019 Delhi Assembly elections. Videos of the rally show BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur exhorting the party workers to raise the cotrovrsial slogan in the party rally.

Taking cognizance of the provocative slogan, the Delhi High Court had in the last week asked Delhi Police to explain why FIR has not been lodged against him.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Delhi Violence Reason

Mystery fight at eatery that led to Delhi riots

Also Read

Delhi Riot: Traders, Houseowners Mourn Losses

Also Read

Delhi Riot: How Hindus, Muslims worked together to keep miscreants away

Logo