JNUSU for campus as shelter to Delhi riot victims, JNU Admin objects

New Delhi: After the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Students' Union (JNUSU) called for providing shelter to the Delhi riot victims inside the campus, the varsity administration has issued a warning to the union against any such step.
The move has now invited yet another turn to ongoing tussle between the administration and JNUSU. "You have no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter, the notice issued by varsity Registrar Pramod Kumar," read.
The university administration has also warned the students of disciplinary actions if the students are found doing so.
"You are strictly advised against any such activity, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you. You are also advised to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research," it said.
It was on Wednesday that the JNUSU had put posters on social media announcing "JNU open for Shelter" and called victims of Delhi riots to get shelter in the campus.
However, the notice by the administration has left JNUSU red faced, who in return claimed that the JNU will remain open for riot victims.
After receiving the letter, the Vice-President of JNUSU, Saket Moon tweeted, "While the JNU Admin's masters in the government burned Delhi, the JNU Admin threatens us to turn survivors of the violence from our campus."
"JNU was open for shelter in 1984, it shall remain open today!," Moon added in the tweet, attaching photographs of the notice by the administration and the poster issued by the JNUSU.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Mystery fight at eatery that led to Delhi riots
Also Read
Delhi Riot: Traders, Houseowners Mourn Losses
Delhi Riot: How Hindus, Muslims worked together to keep miscreants away
'Malafide, Punitive': SC Bar Association on Justice Muralidhar transfer
A day after Delhi riot rulings, Justice Muralidhar transferred
Chand Bagh Muslims form human chain to save Temple
Every one appears to be armed in violence-hit Northeast Delhi
Saudi ban on Umrah Pilgrims: 200 Keralites stopped at airport
Saudi Arabia bans entry of pilgrims over Coronavirus fear
Delhi Riot: How Hindus, Muslims worked together to keep miscreants away
Hindu American Foundation seeks arrest of those behind Delhi violence
Delhi violence, Trump's refusal to comment on CAA dominate US media
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
'RSS goons' facilitated by police behind Delhi violence: Kalbe Jawwad
Plea in Delhi HC seeks compensation; arrest of Mishra, Thakur, Verma
Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Police, Media deny; Videos confirm Mosque set afire in Delhi
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom