Reasons why Amit Shah won't resign as Home Minister

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. But will he resign? Death numbers in Delhi are climbing each day, but Amit Shah is maintaining silence still. Over 200 people were injured in the northeast Delhi violence which started as a clash between people for and against the citizenship law five days ago when US President Donald Trump was in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence after 69 hours as he was too busy keeping his ‘Dostana’ image intact with US President Donald Trump. Amit Shah was also present in the Gujarat stadium along with other locales in Ahmedabad so that Modi and Trump’s Dostana becomes evergreen and hits the newspapers and electronic media network.
After all, was it not Amit Shah reciprocating the ‘Namaste Trump’ slogan in ‘HowDyModi’ way as seen in Houston? Sadly, none of his MLAs or MPs had visited the riot-affected Delhi area. After all, an episode of the riot-affected area is not as important as that of a multi-million dollar event of Trump. Is it not?
The media was too busy keeping their camera in 180 degrees shifting the prime locations from Sabarmati Ashram, Motera Stadium, Taj Mahal to Rashtrapati Bhavan without giving even a second break. A day after Trump left India, instead of getting higher applause from the media the next day, a Delhi High Court judgment from Muralidhar Reddy sent shocking waves to the Centre.
As the Delhi High court was hearing the case about registering FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, and others who made alleged hate speeches that may have incited violence in the national capital created a real earthquake in the Home Ministry office in the capital. Did Amit Shah ever imagine that Delhi High Court would question the BJP over shocking speech remarks because BJP had calculated to enjoy the speech made by the above politicians hoping to win the election in 50 seats at least? But God has other decision in mind. The Kejriwal-led AAP Party won the election, leaving BJP speechless for its defeat.
Union Home Ministry had never imagined that Delhi High Court would pronounce a judgment that will virtually collapse the image of the police department that is under control of Amit Shah. What did the Delhi High Court Judgement read by Justice S. Muralidhar read?
The Delhi High Court Judge Muralidhar Reddy had only urged the Delhi police officers of our country to avert riots like 1984 and urged the Delhi police officials to follow the guidelines given by Supreme Court in the Lalita Kumari case where the Apex Court, had said that registration of FIR was mandatory under Section 154 of the CrPC.
The Judge observed those police officers have the fundamental rights of registering First Information Reports in criminal cases as per the guidelines issued in a 2013 Supreme Court verdict in the case of Lalita Kumari vs. Government of Uttar Pradesh.
A cognisable offence is one where the police are authorized to start an investigation or make arrests without court authorisation. Inflammatory speech – covered by Section 153 and Section 505 (2) – is a cognisable offence.
However, the Centre could not withstand or understand such historic judgments given by our Indian court and Justice S. Muralidhar – who until the Wednesday night was at the Delhi high court judge had to rather get a sudden transfer to Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The Centre took very light-heartedly BJP gentlemen's speeches till the division bench of Delhi High Court Wednesday asked questions on FIRs.
After the historic judgment surfaced in the country, the argument given by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defending the posting of Justice Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court too seems baseless and politically-motivated. Now that Justice Muralidhar has been removed from the Delhi High Court and transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the bench hearing the case too appears to have taken the Order given by Justice Muralidhar less seriously. On Thursday, the Delhi high court appeared to take at face value the police claim that FIRs would be registered at an “appropriate time”. The case has been adjourned till April 23.
No sooner did the Centre manage its flip-flop image to the judgment given by Justice Muralidhar, the BJP was quick enough to counter Sonia Gandhi's resignation demand from Amit Shah and decided to file a PIL in Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking action on speeches given by Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi during Delhi election. The PIL was filed by an ill-concealed, camouflage former Advocate General, in his organization called ‘Lawyers Voice’ in the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is regime Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
This shows BJP hates any action to be taken either by Delhi Court too but would always welcome any stand taken by the same Court on other opposition party leaders at any moment. ‘Lawyers Voice’ soon trained its gun on Sonia Gandhi after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar questioned slogans raised by Gandhis. Unable to face its setback, the BJP still cannot frankly digest the Delhi High Court Judgement of Justice Muralidhar and would like to ensure similar guidelines for Gandhis as well.
Amidst the court happenings and number of death mounting in the capital, Amit Shah was seen managing another stage show surrounded by his staunch supporters and chief ministers of two-three eastern states in Bhubaneshwar. They include Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik, and Mamata Banerjee. It is surprising to note that Mamata Banerjee has kept mum on Delhi riots, except penning some songs and poems giving the image of a "prophet or a messiah" after the riot caused extensive damage to property and lives of Delhites.
It is equally surprising that after Sonia Gandhi pitched for the resignation of Amit Shah, the latter managed to garner support from the chief ministers of Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal who all seemed to have never received any shock on the sudden Delhi riots. What's more surprising is that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not come in support of AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal who was considered to be very close to her. Is Didi (WB Chief Minister) getting closer to Amit Shah like Nitish and Naveen Patnaik and finally dumping Kejriwal? Or is Amit Shah managing to safeguard his role or damage control his image as a Union Home Minister who would be questioned anytime and always? Is BJP and Amit Shah then requesting Nitish, Naveen, and Mamata to come in support of him as Delhi riots had happened only when Home Minister was managing and welcoming the United States President Donald Trump?
Was not Amit Shah always seen preaching the gospel truth of the Citizenship Act by doing a door-to-door campaign in Delhi but still not had visited any affected site and even have never admitted Centres’ intelligence failure? Is then Amit Shah only meant to manage just a poll campaign?
