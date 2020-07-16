Thursday Update: Over 4K new cases take Karnataka Corona tally to 51,422

Bengaluru: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 50,000 mark on Thursday with 4,169 fresh cases, while 104 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,032, the health department said.
With the fresh infections, the state's tally has risen to 51,422.
On Thursday, Bengaluru reported more than 2,000 cases with 2,344 infections, raising its tally to 25,288, out of which 18,828 are active.
Being the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, Bengaluru hosts 61 per cent of all the active cases.
Meanwhile, record 104 patients succumbed to the virus, highest single day toll across the state and 70 of them in the city itself. Whereas, Bengaluru Urban has reported 507 fatalities.
Most of the deaths suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had fever, cough and breathlessness as symptoms.
Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada recorded 238 infections, followed by Dharwad (176), Vijayapura (144), Mysuru (130), Kalaburagi (123), Udupi (113), and Raichur (101) among others.
In the past 24 hours, 1,263 patients have been discharged, 497 in Bengaluru alone, increasing the total discharges to 19,729.
Likewise, patients in ICU reached 539.
Of the total 51,422 cases, active cases have also breached the 30,000 mark to reach 30,655.
