COVID-19 Update: India tally nears 12L mark, Global cases top 14.8mn

New Delhi/Washington: India on Wednesday reported 37,724 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with the tally barely 7,000 short of the 12-lakh-mark, as the Union Health Ministry data revealed total coronavirus cases at 11,92,915.
On the other hand, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.8 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 615,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
With 648 fresh deaths, the corona toll in India touched 28,732. The recovery rate stood at 63.12 per cent with as many as 7,53,050 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,11,133.
Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases evry three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11-lakh mark.
The highest spike in cases were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,27,031 cases and 12,276 fatalities followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,80,643 cases, and 2,626 deaths. Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 71,000 cases.
With 1,349 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital now has a total tally of 1,25,096 cases and 3,690 deaths.
Gujarat has 50,379 cases, Uttar Pradesh (53,288), Rajasthan (31,373), Madhya Pradesh (24,095), West Bengal (47,030), Haryana (27,462), Andhra Pradesh (58,668), Telangana (47,705), Assam (25,382), Jammu and Kashmir (15,258), Kerala (13,994), Odisha (18,757) and Bihar (28,952).
There are overall above 14.8 million Covid cases in the world now after the virus was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, while the deaths have crossed 615,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,899,072 and 141,992, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 2,159,654 infections and 81,487 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,155,354), and is followed by Russia (782,040), South Africa (381,798), Peru (362,087), Mexico (356,255), Chile (334,683), the UK (297,389), Iran (278,827), Spain (266,194), Pakistan (266,096), Saudi Arabia (255,825), Italy (244,752).
Turkey has so far reported 221,500 cases, France 214,607, Bangladesh 210,510, Colombia 204,005, Germany 203,717, Argentina 136,118, Canada 113,473 and Qatar 107,430, the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,507), Mexico (40,400), Italy (35,073), France (30,168), Spain (28,424), India (28,084), Iran (14,634), Peru (13,579) and Russia (12,561).
