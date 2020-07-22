Impromptu 'rail-roko' protest at Nala Sopara station demanding resumption of Mumbai local

Palghar (Maharashtra): Hundreds of irate commuters staged an impromptu 'rail-roko' agitation at Nala Sopara station demanding resumption of regular suburban train services after it was discontinued as Covid cases increased in the area.
The commuters said they were stranded as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) which operates services to Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, allegedly stopped plying the buses on Wednesday.
Left in the lurch, the commuters marched to Nala Sopara station, many squatted on the tracks, halting the special local trains, and demanding they should be allowed to travel regularly using the suburban locals and not just on special services.
Later, the GRP reached the spot and managed to disperse the commuters crowds peacefully.
Commuters from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been demanding that the local train services -- the lifeline of the country's commercial capital -- be resumed immediately or more categories of workers be permitted to travel by the special services being operated since a month.
Interestingly, these four districts -- which comprise the sprawling Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Malegaon Corporation withdraws order threatening Corona warrior after outrage
Also Read
Malegaon asks Civic Chief to apologize for threatening FIR against MoH Corona Hospitals
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study
Andhra now has more than 53K Covid patients, East Godavari worst hit
Gujarat records near 1000 Covid cases Monday, death toll jumps to 2,167
Eid al-Adha 2020 in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan on August 1
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
Aligarh motor mechanic's son Shadab tops in US high school
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory