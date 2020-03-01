Prohibitory orders in Shaheen Bagh after Hindu Sena threat

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday imposed prohibitory orders in Shaheen Bagh area in southeast Delhi and deployed a large number of security personnel in the area.
A senior police officer said these were precautionary measures.
Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest, wherein women and men have organised a sit-in on a road since December 15 last year.
Police said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed in Shaheen Bagh area near Jamia Millia Islamia.
Section 144 empowers an executive magistrate to issue orders in case nuisance or danger to public peace is apprehended. Though its scope is wider, the Section is often used to prohibit assembly of five or more persons when unrest is anticipated.
The heavy police deployment comes in the wake of a call by a right-wing group, Hindu Sena, to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1. The Sena has since called off its proposed protest against the anti-CAA agitation in Shaheen Bagh after police intervened on Saturday.
Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that police deployment and prohibitory restrictions were precautionary measures. "Heavy police deployment in Shaheen Bagh is a precautionary measure. Our aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident," Srivastava said.
The Delhi Police move comes in the backdrop of violence in northeast Delhi that resulted into the death of 41 persons and injuries to over 200 others.
Hundreds of men and women are protesting peacefully since December 15 against the new citizenship law and a proposed citizens' register - NRC. The CAA and NRC have also brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets across India.
Demonstrations have rocked the country since December 12 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which aims to grant citizenship to six-non-Muslim minorities -- Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Christian and Buddhist -- who migrated to India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Critics say CAA combined with NRC will create problem for India Muslims.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Taliban, US sign deal to end 18-year long war in Afghanistan
'Malafide, Punitive': SC Bar Association on Justice Muralidhar transfer
Also Read
A day after Delhi riot rulings, Justice Muralidhar transferred
Chand Bagh Muslims form human chain to save Temple
Every one appears to be armed in violence-hit Northeast Delhi
Saudi ban on Umrah Pilgrims: 200 Keralites stopped at airport
Saudi Arabia bans entry of pilgrims over Coronavirus fear
Mystery fight at eatery that led to Delhi riots
Delhi Riot: Traders, Houseowners Mourn Losses
Delhi Riot: How Hindus, Muslims worked together to keep miscreants away
Delhi violence, Trump's refusal to comment on CAA dominate US media
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
'RSS goons' facilitated by police behind Delhi violence: Kalbe Jawwad
Plea in Delhi HC seeks compensation; arrest of Mishra, Thakur, Verma
Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Police, Media deny; Videos confirm Mosque set afire in Delhi
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom